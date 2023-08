Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 14-20:

CARDIN JOSEPH ANDREW W/M 35 MISD OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT

EDWARDS WILLIE LEE B/M 50 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

ANDERSON NICKOLAS BAINES W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG TRAFFICKING DRUGS, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

DEBORD JOSEPH CAMERON W/M 23 -- OFFICER ROBERTS RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

HENSON JR. DENNIS RALPH W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON TERRORISTIC THREATS, EXPLOITATION/ INTIMIDATION OF ELDER PERSONS, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

BECK JOHN EDWARD W/M 43 MISD FAULKNOR (DNR) ILLEGAL CAMPING ON WMA, UNLAWFUL DUMPING OR LITTERING

HARRIS ASHLEY MORGAN W/F 29 MISD OFFICER GALYON FTA

BAILEY J.H. STONEY W/M 60 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WRIGHT MARK ANTHONY W/M 39 MISD OFFICER COOK PROBATION VIOLATION

STEINER BEVERLY DIANE W/F 62 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI-DRUGS, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, NO TAILLIGHTS, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE ADDRESS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HALL LONNIE WILLIAM W/M 43 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M MISD OFFICER HAVEN FAILURE TO APPEAR x13, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WILLOUGHBY CHARLES WESLEY W/M 31 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1. OZ, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, SPEEDING

MCCOY AUSTIN RAY W/M 21 MISD OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDERAGE

HAITHCOCK SIERRA NICOLE W/F 20 MISD OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDERAGE

OLIVER ISABELLA VICTORIA W/F 20 MISD OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDERAGE

LOUDERMILK EDWIN LEO W/M 44 MISD OFFICER LEAMON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, BATTERY- FVA

DECKER DEE DAREN W/M 76 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY

LEASTER IVNIQUE DESHAE B/F 29 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

TAPP WILLIAM JUSTIN W/M 40 ------- OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY (CHATTOOGA)

LAYNE JASON ROBERT WAYNE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

BAYNE NORMAN EUGENE W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

WATSON JOSHUA MATTHEW W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

KNOWLES CORNELL LAMONT B/M 48 ------- OFFICER ROBERTS BACK FROM DOCTORS APPOINTMENT

WOMBLE JOHN THOMAS W/M 37 MISD OFFICER HUNT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEATBELT VIOLATION

BROWN AMANDA WAHLENA W/F 47 MISD ALFORD THEFT BY TAKING

BYRD ZACHARY LEE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

RAMIREZ- GUERERRO BARBARA JEAN W/F 37 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SMITH CAROL ANN W.F 58 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUG

QUINN CHANDLER JORDAN W/M 28 ------ OFFICER CARTER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WEBB JOHNATHAN TYLER W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER CARTER DUI- MULTIPLE, SPEEDING, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUG, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YEILD EMERGENCY VEHICLE

LOPEZ VASQUEZ NICOLAS W/M 21 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WESTBROOK RONALD ALLEN W/M 60 MISD OFFICER YOUNG DUI

HARRIS ERIC LEE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON FTA X2, PROBATION VIOLATION

WINGFIELD JEFFERY DONALD W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY FTA,. HOLD FOR LAFAYETTE

CAUTHRON ASHLEY MICHELLE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, NO INSURANCE

SMITH RECO MERCEL B/M 40 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SIMPLE BATTERY

KING SEAN WILLIAM W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON FTA, POSSESSON OF SCHEDULE II

BURNETTE ANGELA KAY W/F 45 MISD OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

TURNER ERIK KEITH W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMPSON ALYSSA PAIGE W/F 25 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

CHAFFIN JERMEY WAYNE W/M 42 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

ZAPATA TIFFANY MARIE W/F 41 MISD OFFICER WASIM DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

LEWIS WILLIAM THOMAS W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

COOPER CALEB FRANKLIN B/M 21 MISD OFFICER SMITH CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

ELROD QUINTON JEARMAL B/M 38 FELONY SELF PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER HENRY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS- DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE, PROBATION VIOLATION

TOFTE LANCE ALLEN W/M 61 MISD OFFICER MOSS PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIDSON CHRISTINA LEE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER MAROON FTA

MITCHEM ROBERT DALE W/M 51 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST AN ELDERLY OR PREGNANT PERSON

ALEXANDER MATTHEW TODD W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY, CHILD MOLESTATION x3

SHARPE ANDRE VERNELL B/M 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

BAKER JALEN JA’QUAN B/M 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

JOHNSON EMMANUEAL URIAH-PATTERSON BM 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

MARTIN JR. TROY LEE W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER CARTER BATTERY- FVA, KIDDNAPPING- ADULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SLAUGHTER SARAH MORGAN W/F 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BUCHANAN ERICA MICHELLE B/F 41 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSS. MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MORRISON LESLIE DARLENE W/F 50 FELONY OFFICER CARTER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION (F), BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

HALL LONNIE WILLIAM W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER MOSS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA, BATTERY- FVA

STOKER LACEY DANIELLE W/F 30 MISD OFFICER BREWER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH CRYSTAL NICOLE W/F 39 MISD SELF DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

DUNN ADDISON GRACE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

HEADRICK ROBERT BRANDON W/M 37 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS FTA

AYMON PATRICK WESLEY W/M 31 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

ITSON BRANDON WAYNE W/M 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PEREZ ANDRES CIRLIO H/M 20 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS DUI, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER 21, NO LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

SMITH BRANDON LYDELL B/M 39 ------ OFFICER BARKLEY HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY

DYE CECIL COREY W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER SCARBOUGH PROBATION VIOLATION

MCCARTY REBECCA DENAY W/F 28 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO EXCERSISE DUE CARE

BIRD NICHOLE ELIZABETH W/F 30 MISD OFFICER GAYLON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

ERNESTO LUIS PEREZ H/M 24 MISD OFFICER GAYLON SPEEDING, DUI, DRIVING NO LICENSE

HARRIS III ROBERT EARL W/M 36 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS RECKLESS CONDUCT X4, DISCHARGE FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED

GREEN TIMOTHY SCOTT W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BRAMLETT JERRIOD RYAN W/M 36 MISD OFFICER JACOBS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED