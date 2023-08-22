Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVARADO, ROXANA MAMARISOL
7511 GREENSTONE HOUSTON, 77087
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARGE, SIDNEY D
131 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE
420 WISTERIA RD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, DAMIAN ALEXANDER
260 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37774
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, JASON S
4420 LIVEOAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DALTON, MELISSA D
2212 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DANIELS, SEQUOYAH S
220 CULVER STREET APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DIETRICH, JAMES B
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS
8001 SHORTTAIL SPRING FIELD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
GASTON, HEATHER NICOLE
25 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GIBBONS, KHALIL T
302 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HALE, ROBERT L
5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARBORT, SIERA N
184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
10835 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORFEITURE OF SEIZED CONVEYANCE
HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, JARED ELEAZAR
2000 E 23RD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JUAREZ NAJARRO, MELISSA
302 DUNLAP AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
KELLER, DOUGLAS BRYAN
8274 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
5915 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEMUS, CAMPOS CINDY
1827 LELA LANE CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, FREDDIE
3924 CAINE LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARJUANA FOR RESALE
MCKIBBEN, JOANNA TEAIRA
3918 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MICHAELS, AMBER MITCHELL
1306 W SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
PARKER, JONATHAN JAMAAL
1715 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
ROBERSON, JAMIL DESHAUN
217 CLIFTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
6810 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
3651 UNION HILL RD BONIFAY, 32425
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SCRUGGS, BURTIS LARREL
4995 EASTVIEW TERRANCE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SYLER, LINDA MARIE
979 BERRY MIDDLE LN SODYDASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 2500.00
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TEFFTELLER, JOHN STERLING
2245 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
658 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TURNER, JAMES PATRICK
2736 E MAGNOLIA AVE APT 7 KINOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HINDERING SECURED CREDITORS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VERDIC, FRANKIE
9205 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WEDDINGTON, KYLE
9722 FRIZZELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WERTZ, ERIC JOHN
629 SPRING VALLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WOODS, TODDIE OMERREAL
1523 KIBBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
