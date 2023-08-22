Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVARADO, ROXANA MAMARISOL

7511 GREENSTONE HOUSTON, 77087

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BARGE, SIDNEY D

131 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE

420 WISTERIA RD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABROWN, DAMIAN ALEXANDER260 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37774Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBROWN, JASON S4420 LIVEOAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADALTON, MELISSA D2212 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDANIELS, SEQUOYAH S220 CULVER STREET APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDIETRICH, JAMES B10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS8001 SHORTTAIL SPRING FIELD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYGASTON, HEATHER NICOLE25 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGIBBONS, KHALIL T302 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHALE, ROBERT L5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARBORT, SIERA N184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHELTON, MICHAEL SEAN10835 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFORFEITURE OF SEIZED CONVEYANCEHOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, JARED ELEAZAR2000 E 23RD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAIL TO YIELDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJUAREZ NAJARRO, MELISSA302 DUNLAP AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDINGRESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISKKELLER, DOUGLAS BRYAN8274 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAWSON, JERRY WAYNE5915 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEMUS, CAMPOS CINDY1827 LELA LANE CHATTANOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEWIS, FREDDIE3924 CAINE LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARJUANA FOR RESALEMCKIBBEN, JOANNA TEAIRA3918 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTMICHAELS, AMBER MITCHELL1306 W SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTPARKER, JONATHAN JAMAAL1715 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYPOSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEROBERSON, JAMIL DESHAUN217 CLIFTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE6810 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL3651 UNION HILL RD BONIFAY, 32425Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SCRUGGS, BURTIS LARREL4995 EASTVIEW TERRANCE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASYLER, LINDA MARIE979 BERRY MIDDLE LN SODYDASY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER 2500.00POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATEFFTELLER, JOHN STERLING2245 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT658 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TURNER, JAMES PATRICK2736 E MAGNOLIA AVE APT 7 KINOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHINDERING SECURED CREDITORSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVERDIC, FRANKIE9205 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIWEDDINGTON, KYLE9722 FRIZZELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWERTZ, ERIC JOHN629 SPRING VALLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWOODS, TODDIE OMERREAL1523 KIBBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots: