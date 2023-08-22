Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVARADO, ROXANA MAMARISOL 
7511 GREENSTONE HOUSTON, 77087 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BARGE, SIDNEY D 
131 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE 
420 WISTERIA RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, DAMIAN ALEXANDER 
260 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37774 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN, JASON S 
4420 LIVEOAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DALTON, MELISSA D 
2212 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DANIELS, SEQUOYAH S 
220 CULVER STREET APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DIETRICH, JAMES B 
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS 
8001 SHORTTAIL SPRING FIELD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO 
79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

GASTON, HEATHER NICOLE 
25 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GIBBONS, KHALIL T 
302 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HALE, ROBERT L 
5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARBORT, SIERA N 
184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN 
10835 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORFEITURE OF SEIZED CONVEYANCE

HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS 
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, JARED ELEAZAR 
2000 E 23RD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JUAREZ NAJARRO, MELISSA 
302 DUNLAP AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK

KELLER, DOUGLAS BRYAN 
8274 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE 
5915 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEMUS, CAMPOS CINDY 
1827 LELA LANE CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEWIS, FREDDIE 
3924 CAINE LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARJUANA FOR RESALE

MCKIBBEN, JOANNA TEAIRA 
3918 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

MICHAELS, AMBER MITCHELL 
1306 W SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

PARKER, JONATHAN JAMAAL 
1715 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

ROBERSON, JAMIL DESHAUN 
217 CLIFTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE 
6810 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
3651 UNION HILL RD BONIFAY, 32425 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN 
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SCRUGGS, BURTIS LARREL 
4995 EASTVIEW TERRANCE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SYLER, LINDA MARIE 
979 BERRY MIDDLE LN SODYDASY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 2500.00
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TEFFTELLER, JOHN STERLING 
2245 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT 
658 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TURNER, JAMES PATRICK 
2736 E MAGNOLIA AVE APT 7 KINOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HINDERING SECURED CREDITORS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VERDIC, FRANKIE 
9205 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER 
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WEDDINGTON, KYLE 
9722 FRIZZELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WERTZ, ERIC JOHN 
629 SPRING VALLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WOODS, TODDIE OMERREAL 
1523 KIBBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

ALVARADO, ROXANA MAMARISOL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROWN, DAMIAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, JASON S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DALTON, MELISSA D
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANIELS, SEQUOYAH S
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DIETRICH, JAMES B
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/29/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
GASTON, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GIBBONS, KHALIL T
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HALE, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/11/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE OF SEIZED CONVEYANCE
HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, JARED ELEAZAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JUAREZ NAJARRO, MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
KELLER, DOUGLAS BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEMUS, CAMPOS CINDY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, FREDDIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARJUANA FOR RESALE
MCKIBBEN, JOANNA TEAIRA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MICHAELS, AMBER MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PARKER, JONATHAN JAMAAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
ROBERSON, JAMIL DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SCRUGGS, BURTIS LARREL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/10/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SYLER, LINDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 2500.00
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNER, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • HINDERING SECURED CREDITORS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WEDDINGTON, KYLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WERTZ, ERIC JOHN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILCOXSON, CHERYL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, TODDIE OMERREAL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/05/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



