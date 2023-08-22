Car And Box Truck Collide - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to a crash involving a car and and a box truck in the 9300 block of Apison Pike. One driver was transported to a local hospital.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 9500 block of Apison Pike.

Chattanooga police requested back up from Collegedale police after being dispatched to the Circle K, in the 8900 block of Lee Highway, to remove an individual from the store and ban them from the property.

An individual came to city hall to report that they were being harassed.

A two-car crash was reported in the 9400 block of Apison Pike.

Police assisted the fire department with a a lift assist of an elderly resident who had fallen in the 5800 block of Hefner Way.

A towing company called in asking for verification of a lien holder for a bank tow away in the 4300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The information was confirmed with the tow company.

A resident at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported that they were being harassed by an individual who is continuing to come onto the property but does not live there.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.



