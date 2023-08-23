Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDRE, ERICA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ARMONDO, LUIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BENN, DEDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BISHOP, DILLIAN B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BISHOP, TRAVIS ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BRACKETT, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DE VRIES, GEORGE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/13/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUCKETT, JALEN TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARPER, JACOBIE C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, ALAYSION-MALIK RAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JUSTICE, DWIGHT LEVECCHIA
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, JONATHAN H
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MASON, PAULA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|MOORE, ANTONIO JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PATEL, JUSTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/05/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SHROPSHIRE, CALUME C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SHYNE, DASIA KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|SMITH, VICTOR JOHN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
|
|TAWATER, RONALD SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEEMS, SHELBY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALTON, ANTONIO DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WELLINGTON, NAUTICA LAQUEEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|