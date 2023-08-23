Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDRE, ERICA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/22/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ARMONDO, LUIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BENN, DEDRICK LABRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BISHOP, DILLIAN B

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, TRAVIS ROGERS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/31/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRACKETT, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/13/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/25/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DE VRIES, GEORGE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/13/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUCKETT, JALEN TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/22/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARPER, JACOBIE C

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/18/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, ALAYSION-MALIK RAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/18/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JUSTICE, DWIGHT LEVECCHIA

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/01/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONG, JONATHAN H

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MASON, PAULA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU MOORE, ANTONIO JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PATEL, JUSTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/13/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/30/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/05/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHROPSHIRE, CALUME C

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT