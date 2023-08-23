Latest Headlines

ANDRE, ERICA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
ARMONDO, LUIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BENN, DEDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BISHOP, DILLIAN B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, TRAVIS ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRACKETT, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DE VRIES, GEORGE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/13/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUCKETT, JALEN TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARPER, JACOBIE C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, ALAYSION-MALIK RAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JUSTICE, DWIGHT LEVECCHIA
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, JONATHAN H
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MASON, PAULA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MOORE, ANTONIO JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PATEL, JUSTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/05/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHROPSHIRE, CALUME C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SHYNE, DASIA KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
SMITH, VICTOR JOHN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
TAWATER, RONALD SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEEMS, SHELBY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMPSON, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALTON, ANTONIO DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WELLINGTON, NAUTICA LAQUEEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION


A woman on Roanoke Avenue called police and said two black males in ski masks were attempting to kick down her door. When police arrived, damage was seen on the door, however entry was not made ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRE, ERICA ELIZABETH 3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... more

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has approved the Fiscal Year 2024 county government General Fund budget and millage rate rollback to 6.287 mills, from a FY 2023 millage rate of 7.348 ... more

