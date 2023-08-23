Man Arrested In 2002 Statutory Rape, Kidnapping Brought Back From Michigan To Face Charges

A man charged in a statutory rape and kidnapping over 21 years ago has been brought back to Hamilton County to face charges.

Authorities said Anibal Lopez had been living at Decatur, Mich.

He was charged in an incident from Jan. 27, 2002.

Police at the time responded to a duplex on Vance Avenue. A woman said Lopez took her 15-year-old daughter from her residence against her will.

The girl said they had sexual relations at a hotel. She said she believes it was the Knights Inn.

Lopez was 21 at the time. He is now 43.