Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, AURELIA NATCE 
4940 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO 
3539 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOWMAN, CHALICE 
2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BREWER, TAMORIAL L 
5575 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON 
1800 S KELLEY STREET UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL 
9112 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FROST, CHRISTOPHER 
1700 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

GLASS, RONALD EUGENE 
2000 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID 
123 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HILL, JAMES F 
173 GRAYSON CIR AP.

2 GRAYVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO 
1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
PASSING OR OVERTAKING ON THE RIGHT

JONES, KENNETH C 
7100 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO 
2008 WILCOX BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASSENGILL, WAYNE 
6320 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCLENDON, ALISHA LASHAY 
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 510 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MOORE, EDWARD LEE 
113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA 
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, AARON THOMAS 
4511 DELASHMIT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW 
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENHALLEGON, TRISTAN JEROME 
7612WALNUT HILLS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PICKETT, THALISA RENEE 
2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE 
4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPURLING, AVERY ELYSE 
1701 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STALLION, TAYSHAUN LEBRON 
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STIERS, BARRY DUANE 
4336 ESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, TERRANCE 
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

WIGFALL, DEVONTE 
1016 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WILLIAMS, LINDSEY K 
173 GRAYSON CIR AP#2 GRAYVILLY, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YORK, BRENDA M 
528 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
BALDWIN, AURELIA NATCE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, CHALICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BREWER, TAMORIAL L
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLASS, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, JAMES F
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • PASSING OR OVERTAKING ON THE RIGHT
LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLENDON, ALISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PENHALLEGON, TRISTAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PICKETT, THALISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPURLING, AVERY ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STALLION, TAYSHAUN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TONEY, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
WIGFALL, DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WILLIAMS, LINDSEY K
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YORK, BRENDA M
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 05/10/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2023
Red Wolves Drop 2-1 Match At Greenville
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2023
UTC's Ford Named To Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2023
UTC Volleyball Travels To Georgia State Invitational
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2023
UTC Soccer Travels To North Alabama Thursday
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2023
Bryce Ledford Co-Leader After First Round Of Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Gun Found In Ice Machine At Hotel; Woman Waits 3 Hours To Report Hit And Run Because Of An Errand
  • 8/24/2023

The manager of Weston Hotel at 801 Pine St. told police one of his employees found a Glock 45 9mm, wrapped inside a plastic bag inside of the ice machine on the 10th floor. The Glock was found ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/24/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, AURELIA NATCE 4940 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... more

Grand Jury Reports Jails Need More Resources And There Are Too Many DUI Cases
  • 8/23/2023

The Grand Jury for the May – August 2023 term presents the following report: We the Regular Grand Jury count it an honor and a privilege to serve our community. We have gained a new outlook ... more

Breaking News
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning
  • 8/23/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2023
Over $1,000 Stolen From Person's Venmo Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/23/2023
Police Blotter: Two Men Try To Kick Down Woman’s Door; Man Records Neighbors’ Harsh Language
  • 8/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2023
Opinion
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Start School After Labor Day - And Response
  • 8/23/2023
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
  • 8/22/2023
Navigating The Perils Of Unchecked Support For Law Enforcement - And Response
  • 8/22/2023
Greg Martin: Special Legislative Session
  • 8/22/2023
Sports
Bryce Ledford Co-Leader After First Round Of Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 8/23/2023
Red Wolves Drop 2-1 Match At Greenville
  • 8/23/2023
UTC's Ford Named To Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
  • 8/23/2023
UTC Volleyball Travels To Georgia State Invitational
  • 8/23/2023
UTC Soccer Travels To North Alabama Thursday
  • 8/23/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Diane Siskin Recalls Pursuing Jimmy Carter Stories In Plains With Curtis Adams
John Shearer: Diane Siskin Recalls Pursuing Jimmy Carter Stories In Plains With Curtis Adams
  • 8/23/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
  • 8/24/2023
Curbside Recycle Collection Delays Announced
  • 8/23/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents "Earth Crush" On Display In September
In-Town Gallery Presents "Earth Crush" On Display In September
  • 8/23/2023
Entertainment
East Tennessee Native Mitch Rossell Running Strong On ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • 8/23/2023
Riverfront Nights' Last Show Of 2023 Season Is Saturday
  • 8/23/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2023
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
  • 8/23/2023
Memphis Soul And Gospel Highlighted At Nightfall Friday
Memphis Soul And Gospel Highlighted At Nightfall Friday
  • 8/22/2023
Opinion
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Start School After Labor Day - And Response
  • 8/23/2023
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
  • 8/22/2023
Dining
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Business
Urban League To Host Entrepreneur Power Luncheon Aug. 31
Urban League To Host Entrepreneur Power Luncheon Aug. 31
  • 8/23/2023
Pangle Named Dalton's New Assistant City Administrator
Pangle Named Dalton's New Assistant City Administrator
  • 8/23/2023
Grant Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C.'s David Higney Receives Recognition
Grant Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C.'s David Higney Receives Recognition
  • 8/23/2023
Real Estate
Citizen Feedback Requested About Redevelopment Of Hutcheson Hospital Property In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/23/2023
Westside Evolves Submits Zoning Application To Create Neighborhood (W-N) And Parks And Open Space Zone (W-PK)
  • 8/23/2023
Realtors To Present Check To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/19/2023
Student Scene
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
  • 8/21/2023
Project Inspire Teacher Residency Making Strides In Teacher Diversity
  • 8/21/2023
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
  • 8/21/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 8th Annual Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $75K
  • 8/23/2023
Public Event To Be Held For International Overdose Awareness Day Friday
Public Event To Be Held For International Overdose Awareness Day Friday
  • 8/23/2023
Chattanooga Community Centers Return To Standard Operating Hours
Chattanooga Community Centers Return To Standard Operating Hours
  • 8/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom
  • 8/23/2023
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Finds Listing Not Warranted For Three Southeastern Species
  • 8/22/2023
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Proposes Listing 3 Eastern Freshwater Mussels Under The Endangered Species Act
  • 8/21/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
  • 8/24/2023
"Exceedingly, Abundantly Should Be Enough" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/23/2023
Greater Tucker Celebrates Family And Friends Day Sunday
  • 8/23/2023
Obituaries
Alice Sue Lee Hamrick
Alice Sue Lee Hamrick
  • 8/23/2023
Barbara Joann Angland
Barbara Joann Angland
  • 8/23/2023
Sarah Elaine Brown
Sarah Elaine Brown
  • 8/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Long, Sherman (Sequatchie)
Long, Sherman (Sequatchie)
  • 8/23/2023
Trotter, Bobby Gene (Dayton)
Trotter, Bobby Gene (Dayton)
  • 8/23/2023
Ruiz, Anna Ruth (Cleveland)
Ruiz, Anna Ruth (Cleveland)
  • 8/23/2023