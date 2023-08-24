Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALDWIN, AURELIA NATCE
4940 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO
3539 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, CHALICE
2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BREWER, TAMORIAL L
5575 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON
1800 S KELLEY STREET UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
9112 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FROST, CHRISTOPHER
1700 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
GLASS, RONALD EUGENE
2000 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
123 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, JAMES F
173 GRAYSON CIR AP.
2 GRAYVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
PASSING OR OVERTAKING ON THE RIGHT
JONES, KENNETH C
7100 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO
2008 WILCOX BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASSENGILL, WAYNE
6320 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCLENDON, ALISHA LASHAY
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 510 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, AARON THOMAS
4511 DELASHMIT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENHALLEGON, TRISTAN JEROME
7612WALNUT HILLS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PICKETT, THALISA RENEE
2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPURLING, AVERY ELYSE
1701 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STALLION, TAYSHAUN LEBRON
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STIERS, BARRY DUANE
4336 ESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, TERRANCE
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
WIGFALL, DEVONTE
1016 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WILLIAMS, LINDSEY K
173 GRAYSON CIR AP#2 GRAYVILLY, 37338
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YORK, BRENDA M
528 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
