Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON

1800 S KELLEY STREET UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL

9112 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FROST, CHRISTOPHER

1700 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



Here are the mug shots:



BALDWIN, AURELIA NATCE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/04/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWMAN, CHALICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BREWER, TAMORIAL L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GLASS, RONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HILL, JAMES F

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

PASSING OR OVERTAKING ON THE RIGHT LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLENDON, ALISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MOORE, EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PENHALLEGON, TRISTAN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PICKETT, THALISA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPURLING, AVERY ELYSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STALLION, TAYSHAUN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TONEY, TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION WIGFALL, DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION WILLIAMS, LINDSEY K

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/25/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE YORK, BRENDA M

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 05/10/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

2 GRAYVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGPASSING OR OVERTAKING ON THE RIGHTJONES, KENNETH C7100 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO2008 WILCOX BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MASSENGILL, WAYNE6320 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCCLENDON, ALISHA LASHAY5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 510 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, AARON THOMAS4511 DELASHMIT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPENHALLEGON, TRISTAN JEROME7612WALNUT HILLS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPICKETT, THALISA RENEE2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSHURETTE, BRANDON WADE4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPURLING, AVERY ELYSE1701 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSTALLION, TAYSHAUN LEBRON2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTIERS, BARRY DUANE4336 ESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TONEY, TERRANCE4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONWIGFALL, DEVONTE1016 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWILLIAMS, LINDSEY K173 GRAYSON CIR AP#2 GRAYVILLY, 37338Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYORK, BRENDA M528 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 75 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT