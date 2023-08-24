Person Arrested For 5th DUI Offense - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police came into contact with an intoxicated driver at the Marathon gas station, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. This interaction resulted in the driver being taken into custody and charged with their fifth offense DUI.

A two-car crash was reported at Four Corners, at the intersection of Apison Pike and Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

Officers responded to a rear-end collision in the 9700 block of Apison Pike.

Police checked the well-being of an individual pushing a buggy down the side of the road in the 10100 block of Lee Highway.

Walmart reported a theft of merchandise. The suspect was identified using store cameras and charges are pending.

An individual came to city hall to report that their vehicle registration and expiration sticker were missing.

An officer spoke with an individual at The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex because the resident believed that they were being harassed by a former partner.

A two-car crash was reported at the intersection of Lee Highway and Edgmon Road. There were no injuries and both cars were driven from the scene.

Walmart employees requested police to remove a homeless individual who was sleeping outside the store. Officers made contact with the individual who agreed to leave the property.

While conducting routine business checks, a night shift officer made contact with a vehicle parked behind the Su Casa SDA Church, still under construction in the 4900 block of College Drive East. The individual asleep inside the car advised police that the church pastor had given them permission to be there.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 5800 block of Hefner Way. Contact was made with the residence where the call had originated from and everything checked out ok.



