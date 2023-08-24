Jones Gets 8-Year Sentence In 2019 College Hill Courts Shooting

Joshua Lamont Jones has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2019 shooting at College Hill Courts.

Jones, who was 25 at the time of the incident, was given an eight-year sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault.

He initially was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

At 2:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1246 Poplar Street Court. They found Willie Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Police located the crime scene at 1210 Cypress Street Court, where they found four .40 caliber shell casings.

Jackson said he knew the suspect from jail, but did not know his name. He said he was driving a silver car and had given him a ride from Wilson Street to College Hill Courts.

He said they got into an argument and the man began shooting. He fired four shots, including the one that struck him.

Police found video showing a man firing a gun at the victim. Police identified the shooter as Jones, and the victim confirmed that was the man.