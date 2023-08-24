Latest Headlines

Heavy Object That Fell On SUV At Rhea County High Was From Tree Service, Not Airplane

  • Thursday, August 24, 2023
A piece of heavy equipment fell from the skies on an SUV parked at Rhea County High School on Thursday, and first it was believed it came from an airplane. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office said earlier, "It appears that a large, metal snatch block and shackle fell from an aircraft, and struck the parked vehicle located in the upper front of the parking lot of the school. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified due to the object falling off of an aircraft."

However, later the Sheriff's Office reported, "Since the previous release, we have been updated by a local tree service that the object is their piece of equipment.
The business contacted RCSD after seeing the release on social media and reported they lost the equipment this morning.

"They were working near by and, due to the pressure applied to the cable, it broke, and the piece of equipment landed on the car. The FAA has been updated, and the business has taken responsibility for the damage."

Deputies assigned to Rhea County High School were notified of the property damage to the vehicle on Thursday morning.

Upon deputies investigating, they found a 2014 Ford Escape with heavy damage to the rear hatch area.
