Police Blotter: Woman Scammed By Fake Rental On Facebook Marketplace; Man Destroys Vacuum And Steals Shoes

A woman called police and said she was scammed out of $1,060. She said she found a rental listing on Facebook Marketplace for a place on Diamond Street. The woman messaged the profile asking if the property was still available for rent. She exchanged messages with the person, trying to work out the details of the lease agreement and move in dates. The man sent the woman a picture of his New York driver's license as well as a picture of him at work. She ended up paying the man three separate times using her Chime bank account for a total amount of $1,060, for a deposit and HOA fees. She finally knew she was scammed when the property manager for the location on Diamond Street told her that someone else was scheduled to move in. It is apparent that the New York license was fake, as the number listed came back to someone else. The woman has not received a message from the man since she accused the account as being fake. She reported the account on Facebook. The woman is working with the property manager on finding a new place to stay.

A man on N. Germantown Road told police another man had stared at him. He said he left and the other man left shortly after.

Police were called to Whiskey Cowgirl at 1819 Broad St. where a bartender said a man had a firearm inside the bar. Police arrived and were informed that the man with the firearm was on the dance floor in a blue shirt and blue jean shorts. Police spoke with him and asked if he had a firearm on him and he denied that he did. He gave consent to search and police didn’t find a firearm on him.

A security officer at Miller Park at 928 Market St. told police there was a man there that he had asked to leave, but the man refused. An officer spoke with the man and told him to leave. The security officer wanted the man trespassed. The officer told the man if he came back he would go to jail.

A woman on Amnicola Highway told police a man said he was going to kill her dog if she didn’t take him to buy alcohol. When police arrived, the woman had her dog and the man was no longer there. Police searched the immediate area but didn’t find the man. The woman drove back to her residence.

A man at the Marriott at 900 Riverfront Pkwy. told police his car was broken into around midnight in the hotel parking lot. His vehicle's rear passenger side window was broken. The man didn’t want to make a police report since nothing was taken and he wasn't going to get his insurance involved.

Police conducted a wellness check on a man on E. 27th Street Court. He was found alive and well.

An employee at Weigel’s at 5875 Highway 153 told police he saw a white male take one 24 oz Clubtails margarita and three Johnny Bootleggers 6.8 oz drinks and exit the store without rendering proper payment. The suspect then left in a white Ford Focus with a partial Tennessee tag.

A woman on Hixson Pike called police and wanted it documented that an approximately 13-year-old black male was continually coming to her porch. The woman said the boy was messing with items on her porch. She said he also moved her camera. The woman had already contacted the property management about the boy.

A Speedway employee at 1330 E. 3rd St. told police a black female with a grey Nike T-shirt and blue jean shorts used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for $8 worth of gasoline. The woman was able to receive $93 in return. The woman then left the store through the front door and pumped the fuel and left the lot. The employee said they were not able to check the bill at the time of the sale. While looking at the currency printed at the top of the bill on the front it said, "For Motion Picture Purposes". Located in the bottom left in blue it said "Copy". The back of the currency said "For Motion Picture Purposes" and "In Props We Trust". The serial number listed on the currency was JE06161268A. The currency was turned into Property as evidence.

Police were dispatched to a call of an improperly parked vehicle on Paul Street. An officer ran the license plate and it came back to a man and was not reported as stolen. The vehicle was not blocking the driveway and was parked legally. The officer did sticker the vehicle and if it was not moved in 48 hours, then it could be towed.

A woman told police she was returning to her parked vehicle at Academy Sports at 5929 Highway 153 and she noticed a scuff mark in the paint on the passenger side rear bumper. Management reviewed video footage, however, no footage was found to determine what caused the damage. The video footage did show a lifted truck park next to her and leave prior to her leaving.

A woman on McBrien Road told police her Ford Explore was damaged at an unknown time. She didn’t know when the damage occurred or who caused the damage.

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 1200 Arlington Ave. on an orange Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle fled north on Arlington Avenue.

An officer saw a man loitering on the lot of Sandy's Mini Mart between vehicles at 2400 Glass St. Upon seeing police, he got into his car and then acted as if he is going in the store. Police conducted a records check and found no issues.

Police stopped a man on Citico Avenue for a window tint violation. Upon conducting a records check, nothing was found.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a stop sign violation at Shady Lane and Derby Street. During the stop, the driver began to act erratically and exited the vehicle. She said she was nervous of the police interaction. Officers then requested all of the occupants exit the vehicle and requested their identification. Everyone provided their respective identifications. Officers asked the woman for consent to search her vehicle and she gave verbal consent. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers didn’t find any illegal items. The driver was given a warning for the stop sign violation and released without incident.

A man called police and said he had accidentally left his passenger side door unlocked while he went to the Lookouts baseball game at 201 Power Alley. When he returned, he found his fully loaded Taurus G2S handgun had been stolen from his vehicle. The man wanted to press charges over this incident and will be calling the parking garage for possible camera footage. Officers put the firearm in as stolen through NCIC.

An employee at Mapco at 8604 N. Hickory Valley Road wanted a man trespassed. Police spoke with the man and informed him he was trespassed and he left.

A woman on Kirby Avenue told police at 3 a.m. a man got into her vehicle and destroyed a vacuum cleaner and stole a pair of her shoes. She had video footage of the incident from her neighbor’s security camera, however due to the poor quality of the video, police were unable to make out anything other than it was a man.