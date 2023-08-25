Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (XANAX)



ARMOUR, TICALVIUS

2104 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BATES, MICHAEL ROBERT

930 BERRY STREET UNIT 4 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH

5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOND, CONNIE LYNN

1511 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 404 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



BOWMAN, BRANDON LEWIS

220 LAKE FOREST DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



BULL, CRAIG MARCEL

8506 BROOKPLACE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2611 EAST 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE

1800 S WILLOW ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY

2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (XANAX) BATES, MICHAEL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/21/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BODINE, TYLER RAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOND, CONNIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BOWMAN, BRANDON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT BULL, CRAIG MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/27/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/25/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CAL, ERIC LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/28/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DODD, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR ENGLAND, ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY EVANS, JEFFREY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENCOND OFFENSE GORDON, PHELIX MEON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRAYS, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFITH, MARY KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HICKEY, JEFFREY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/15/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

HARASSMENT HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, DIAMEZ NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE JACKSON, NAPOLEON BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENNINGS, WILLIAM MILTON

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/06/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) JONES, CONNIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/06/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KITCHENS, AMY FAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I METH MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCREYNOLDS, DWIGHT W

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STALKING MITCHELL, DESTINY DOMONIC

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOON, DAYJAH LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NELSON, KAREN MELINDA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/06/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/23/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) PETERSON, CARRIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REED, CLIFFORD L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/03/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROGERS, ANTWON L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHARP, JASON CLIVE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/15/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) SPRINGS, DSHUNTI M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STONE, KENNETH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/21/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (SCOTTSBORO AL) STOUT, STEVE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE STRONG, CHARLENE LYN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/16/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TERRY, ALEXIS NOEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMAS, NYSHYIA LANAE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/22/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY THOMPSON, ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF METH VERDIC, FRANKIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER WALLACE, DENNIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY



