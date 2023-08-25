Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (XANAX)
|
|BATES, MICHAEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/21/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BODINE, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOND, CONNIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BOWMAN, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|BULL, CRAIG MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/27/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|CAL, ERIC LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ENGLAND, ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
|
|EVANS, JEFFREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENCOND OFFENSE
|
|GORDON, PHELIX MEON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIFFITH, MARY KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HICKEY, JEFFREY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- HARASSMENT
|
|HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JACKSON, DIAMEZ NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|JACKSON, NAPOLEON BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JENNINGS, WILLIAM MILTON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/06/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, CONNIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KITCHENS, AMY FAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I METH
|
|MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCREYNOLDS, DWIGHT W
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- STALKING
|
|MITCHELL, DESTINY DOMONIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOON, DAYJAH LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NELSON, KAREN MELINDA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/23/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, CLIFFORD L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, ANTWON L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHARP, JASON CLIVE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|SPRINGS, DSHUNTI M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|STRONG, CHARLENE LYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/16/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, ALEXIS NOEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, NYSHYIA LANAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|VERDIC, FRANKIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|WALLACE, DENNIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
|