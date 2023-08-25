Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 25, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, TICALVIUS
2104 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
1815 JACKSON ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HARASSMENT

GOODRICH, DANILO WILLIAM
238 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HARRISON, LANOR M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JENKINS, JASON LEE
109 CENTER DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JOHNSON, NIGIL
2300 NORTHBRIAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

LAUGHRIDGE, BRITTANY NICOLE
179 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE
2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (COBB CO GA)

MARSH, RAVEN
2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, URBANO LUIS
1312 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PANTAGES, CRAIG A
102 MARY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC

PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSLEY, KENSHUNTEUNE J
1647 CASON LN MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RUTH, ERIC C
5777 TAGGART DR Hixson, 373433652
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WILSON, LONNIE J
2016 CENTURY AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (XANAX)
BATES, MICHAEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/21/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BODINE, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOND, CONNIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BOWMAN, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
BULL, CRAIG MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/27/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CAL, ERIC LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ENGLAND, ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
EVANS, JEFFREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENCOND OFFENSE
GORDON, PHELIX MEON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, MARY KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HICKEY, JEFFREY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
  • HARASSMENT
HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, DIAMEZ NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
JACKSON, NAPOLEON BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENNINGS, WILLIAM MILTON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/06/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
JONES, CONNIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KITCHENS, AMY FAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I METH
MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCREYNOLDS, DWIGHT W
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • STALKING
MITCHELL, DESTINY DOMONIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOON, DAYJAH LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, KAREN MELINDA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUUPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/23/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED, CLIFFORD L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, ANTWON L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHARP, JASON CLIVE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
SPRINGS, DSHUNTI M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STONE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (SCOTTSBORO AL)
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
STRONG, CHARLENE LYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/16/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TERRY, ALEXIS NOEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, NYSHYIA LANAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THOMPSON, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF METH
VERDIC, FRANKIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
WALLACE, DENNIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY



