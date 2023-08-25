Latest Headlines

Southern Adventist University Student Injured In Skateboard Wreck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Friday, August 25, 2023

Police and first responders were called to the 4800 block of University Drive after a Southern Adventist University student wrecked their skateboard and was injured. 

A hold-up alarm was activated at Smart Bank, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. It was an accidental activation. 

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant and bond revocation warrants for driving with a suspended license and unlawful removal of tag. 

An officer took a bad check report from Advanced Financial in the 5900 block of Elementary Way. 

A Collegedale fugitive, at the jail for unrelated charges, was booked on a warrant for reckless driving. 

Officers took a stalking report from an individual on the campus of Southern Adventist University. 

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear. 

McKee Food Corporation reported that a license plate had been lost from one of their vehicles. 

An officer responded to the 4500 block of University Drive after an individual had filed a complaint regarding concrete that had been piled up on an empty lot.

The person who had put the concrete on the property agreed to remove it. 

Collegedale police responded to I-75, near exit 9, to assist a state trooper who had called for immediate assistance with a combative suspect. Officers provided help with bringing the situation under control. 

Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and charges are pending. 

A concerned citizen called police to the Walmart parking lot because they thought it was odd that a car hauling semi truck was parked in the lot. Police responded and found nothing out of the ordinary.

A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. 

Police arrested a resident of The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for warrants that had been issued for misuse of 911 and making false reports. 

A traffic stop in the 8500 block of Apison Pike for speeding resulted in the driver’s arrest for 3rd offense DUI. 

A vehicle left overnight at the Four Corners Car Wash was checked by an officer. Everything checked out ok. There were no signs of theft. 


