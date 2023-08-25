Southern Adventist University Student Injured In Skateboard Wreck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police and first responders were called to the 4800 block of University Drive after a Southern Adventist University student wrecked their skateboard and was injured.
A hold-up alarm was activated at Smart Bank, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. It was an accidental activation.
A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant and bond revocation warrants for driving with a suspended license and unlawful removal of tag.
An officer took a bad check report from Advanced Financial in the 5900 block of Elementary Way.
A Collegedale fugitive, at the jail for unrelated charges, was booked on a warrant for reckless driving.
Officers took a stalking report from an individual on the campus of Southern Adventist University.
A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear.
McKee Food Corporation reported that a license plate had been lost from one of their vehicles.
An officer responded to the 4500 block of University Drive after an individual had filed a complaint regarding concrete that had been piled up on an empty lot.
The person who had put the concrete on the property agreed to remove it.
Collegedale police responded to I-75, near exit 9, to assist a state trooper who had called for immediate assistance with a combative suspect. Officers provided help with bringing the situation under control.
Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.
A concerned citizen called police to the Walmart parking lot because they thought it was odd that a car hauling semi truck was parked in the lot. Police responded and found nothing out of the ordinary.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.
Police arrested a resident of The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for warrants that had been issued for misuse of 911 and making false reports.
A traffic stop in the 8500 block of Apison Pike for speeding resulted in the driver’s arrest for 3rd offense DUI.
A vehicle left overnight at the Four Corners Car Wash was checked by an officer. Everything checked out ok. There were no signs of theft.