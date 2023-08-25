Southern Adventist University Student Injured In Skateboard Wreck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police and first responders were called to the 4800 block of University Drive after a Southern Adventist University student wrecked their skateboard and was injured.

A hold-up alarm was activated at Smart Bank, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. It was an accidental activation.



A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant and bond revocation warrants for driving with a suspended license and unlawful removal of tag.



An officer took a bad check report from Advanced Financial in the 5900 block of Elementary Way.



A Collegedale fugitive, at the jail for unrelated charges, was booked on a warrant for reckless driving.



Officers took a stalking report from an individual on the campus of Southern Adventist University.



A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear.



McKee Food Corporation reported that a license plate had been lost from one of their vehicles.



An officer responded to the 4500 block of University Drive after an individual had filed a complaint regarding concrete that had been piled up on an empty lot.





The person who had put the concrete on the property agreed to remove it.Collegedale police responded to I-75, near exit 9, to assist a state trooper who had called for immediate assistance with a combative suspect. Officers provided help with bringing the situation under control.Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.A concerned citizen called police to the Walmart parking lot because they thought it was odd that a car hauling semi truck was parked in the lot. Police responded and found nothing out of the ordinary.A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.Police arrested a resident of The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for warrants that had been issued for misuse of 911 and making false reports.A traffic stop in the 8500 block of Apison Pike for speeding resulted in the driver’s arrest for 3rd offense DUI.A vehicle left overnight at the Four Corners Car Wash was checked by an officer. Everything checked out ok. There were no signs of theft.