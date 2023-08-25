Latest Headlines

Rossville Avoids Election, But Voting Set For LaFayette, Chickamauga

  • Friday, August 25, 2023
Matt Nave
Matt Nave

The city of Rossville ended qualifying on Wednesday with only one person qualifying for each position open, therefore they will not be conducting an election, Danielle L. Montgomery, Walker County election director, said.

Rossville

City Council

Jarret Lassetter and Erica Harris

Mayor

Hal Gray

LaFayette

Council Ward 3

Tim Rayburn

Council Ward 4

Stacy Suttle

Tommy McGaha

Winston Marsh

Chris Davis

Council at large

Wayne Swanson, Mark Lemons

Chickamauga

City Council

Daymon Garrett, Matthew Nave, Lee Miller and James "Dale" Powell

School Board

David Askew, Grant Parrish

Mayor

Randall Dalton, Trey Deck

Chickamauga Council candidate Matt Nave issued this statement. I have lived in Chickamauga my entire life and am a graduate of Gordon Lee High School. Being the son of a local police officer I was raised to respect law enforcement and saw what it meant to have true dedication to the community. Having been active in local politics for the past several years I was able to meet many business owners and elected officials and hear their concerns and suggestions about our community. "I was fortunate enough to win a special election for Walker County Republican Chairman in 2022 and I served in that role until March of this year. During that time I was the youngest county Republican Party Chairman in the country. My age gave me a unique opportunity to help bridge the gap between young voters and the Republican Party. "I'm running because I believe we can grow our city without compromising the values that make it so great. I want a future for Chickamauga where citizens who want a good job do not have to leave our city to find one. I saw so many of my peers that went to college move to bigger cities where there were more opportunities. "We have an excellent school system that makes Chickamauga one of the most desirable communities to raise a family but my generation leaves due to lack of skilled employment opportunities. I believe we can incentivise businesses to move in by creating an environment that is more business friendly. With proper leadership and conservative values of limited government and fiscal responsibility along with proper planning we can revitalize Chickamauga's approach to business."

