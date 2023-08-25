Hazmat Spill Temporarily Closes Hixson Walgreens On Friday Afternoon

Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to quickly mitigate a hazmat incident in busy area of Hixson on Friday afternoon.

Blue Shift companies responded at 2 p.m. to the Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 on a container leaking a hazardous material in the back of a FedEx truck parked in front of the business. The Walgreens was evacuated and nearby roads were temporarily closed down as a precaution to isolate the area. The material leaking was a corrosive liquid.

A full hazmat response was initiated and once the hazmat team arrived, they contained the leak and turned the scene over to an environmental company to finish the cleanup process.

There were no injuries.

CPD and HCEMS assisted the fire department. Several firefighters were evaluated by EMS due to the heat index being 105-109 degrees.

This was considered a minor hazmat incident because of the size of the leak and there was no impact or threat to the surrounding area.



