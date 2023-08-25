Latest Headlines

Hazmat Spill Temporarily Closes Hixson Walgreens On Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, August 25, 2023

Chattanooga firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to quickly mitigate a hazmat incident in busy area of Hixson on Friday afternoon.

Blue Shift companies responded at 2 p.m. to the Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 on a container leaking a hazardous material in the back of a FedEx truck parked in front of the business. The Walgreens was evacuated and nearby roads were temporarily closed down as a precaution to isolate the area. The material leaking was a corrosive liquid.

A full hazmat response was initiated and once the hazmat team arrived, they contained the leak and turned the scene over to an environmental company to finish the cleanup process.

There were no injuries.

CPD and HCEMS assisted the fire department. Several firefighters were evaluated by EMS due to the heat index being 105-109 degrees.

This was considered a minor hazmat incident because of the size of the leak and there was no impact or threat to the surrounding area.


Latest Headlines
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2023
PHOTOS: Baylor Football In Dublin, Ireland
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/25/2023
Mocs Announce Fall Softball Schedule
  • Sports
  • 8/25/2023
Baylor Blasts Seton Hall Prep In Dublin Win
Baylor Blasts Seton Hall Prep In Dublin Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/25/2023
VIDEO: Tn. Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2023
Hazmat Spill Temporarily Closes Hixson Walgreens On Friday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/25/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. ... more

VIDEO: Tn. Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 8/25/2023

Tennessee Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, joined Mix 104.1/MixTV.TV's Steve Hartline on Friday on Mix Mornings. Mr. Sexton commented on the Special Sessions called by Governor Lee this week. more

Hazmat Spill Temporarily Closes Hixson Walgreens On Friday Afternoon
  • 8/25/2023

Chattanooga firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to quickly mitigate a hazmat incident in busy area of Hixson on Friday afternoon. Blue Shift companies responded at 2 p.m. to the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/25/2023
Southern Adventist University Student Injured In Skateboard Wreck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/25/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Scammed By Fake Rental On Facebook Marketplace; Man Destroys Vacuum And Steals Shoes
  • 8/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/25/2023
Charles Minor To Fight Crimes Against Children As Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
  • 8/24/2023
Opinion
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
Shedding More Light On The TVAAS Rankings
  • 8/24/2023
The Need For Clarity
  • 8/25/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/25/2023
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Food City Steps Up; He Said, He Said; And A Vol Campus Tragedy
Dan Fleser: Food City Steps Up; He Said, He Said; And A Vol Campus Tragedy
  • 8/25/2023
Sewanee’s Taylor Mottern Leads State Mid-Amateur Entering Final Round
Sewanee’s Taylor Mottern Leads State Mid-Amateur Entering Final Round
  • 8/25/2023
Randy Smith: Heat Plays Havoc On Local Sports
Randy Smith: Heat Plays Havoc On Local Sports
  • 8/25/2023
Mocs Announce Fall Softball Schedule
  • 8/25/2023
Mocs Soccer Wins Second Straight With 1-0 Win At North Alabama
  • 8/25/2023
Happenings
Civitans Honor 65-Year Member Gene Pike
Civitans Honor 65-Year Member Gene Pike
  • 8/25/2023
Stacey Alexander: Just Be Kind
  • 8/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
  • 8/24/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces City Of Potential Award Winners
  • 8/25/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Related Road Closures
  • 8/24/2023
Entertainment
Lee University To Present 31st Presidential Concert Series
  • 8/25/2023
Abe Partridge, Clayton Jones And Vic Burgess Play At The Woodshop Listening Room Sept. 30
  • 8/25/2023
Twisted Pine Plays At The Granfalloon Sept. 5
Twisted Pine Plays At The Granfalloon Sept. 5
  • 8/24/2023
Heritage House Hosts A Month-Long Salute To Cameraman Jack Cardiff In September
Heritage House Hosts A Month-Long Salute To Cameraman Jack Cardiff In September
  • 8/25/2023
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
  • 8/23/2023
Opinion
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
Shedding More Light On The TVAAS Rankings
  • 8/24/2023
The Need For Clarity
  • 8/25/2023
Dining
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Business
Groundbreaking Held For New $550 Million Environmental Management Disposal Facility At Oak Ridge
Groundbreaking Held For New $550 Million Environmental Management Disposal Facility At Oak Ridge
  • 8/24/2023
Dalton Sees Slight Uptick In July Unemployment
  • 8/24/2023
Mike Smith Named President Of East Tennessee Trustee's Association
  • 8/24/2023
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
  • 8/25/2023
City Of Chattanooga Launches Affordable Housing Search Tool
  • 8/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates In A Historical Context
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates In A Historical Context
  • 8/24/2023
Student Scene
Lee University’s Fall Convocation To Kick Off Sept. 3
  • 8/25/2023
TDOE Hosts Regional School Letter Grades Town Hall Aug. 29
  • 8/25/2023
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes This Fall
  • 8/24/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Urologist Dr. Waldorf Becomes 2nd In Tennessee To Perform Breakthrough Procedure For Prostate Cancer
Erlanger Urologist Dr. Waldorf Becomes 2nd In Tennessee To Perform Breakthrough Procedure For Prostate Cancer
  • 8/24/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 8th Annual Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $75K
  • 8/23/2023
Public Event To Be Held For International Overdose Awareness Day Friday
Public Event To Be Held For International Overdose Awareness Day Friday
  • 8/23/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Promotes East Ridge's Dana Howe To Vice President
Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Promotes East Ridge's Dana Howe To Vice President
  • 8/24/2023
Rock The Ridge Festival Sept. 15 Is 1st Celebration Of Walden Ridge's Rich Environment
Rock The Ridge Festival Sept. 15 Is 1st Celebration Of Walden Ridge's Rich Environment
  • 8/24/2023
green|spaces Wins Third Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award
  • 8/24/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
  • 8/24/2023
"Exceedingly, Abundantly Should Be Enough" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/23/2023
Greater Tucker Celebrates Family And Friends Day Sunday
  • 8/23/2023
Obituaries
Brandy Marie Williams
Brandy Marie Williams
  • 8/25/2023
Bonnie G. Phillips
Bonnie G. Phillips
  • 8/25/2023
Joseph "Joe" Dalton
Joseph "Joe" Dalton
  • 8/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Fricks, Edward Henry (Dalton)
Fricks, Edward Henry (Dalton)
  • 8/24/2023
Cyree, David Harlan (Cleveland)
Cyree, David Harlan (Cleveland)
  • 8/23/2023
Musselwhite, James "Jim" Delmar (Cleveland)
Musselwhite, James "Jim" Delmar (Cleveland)
  • 8/23/2023