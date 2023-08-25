VIDEO: Tn. Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton Interviewed On Mix 104.1

Tennessee Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, joined Mix 104.1/MixTV.TV's Steve Hartline on Friday on Mix Mornings.
Mr. Sexton commented on the Special Sessions called by Governor Lee this week.
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
III. Special Presentation.
... more
Tennessee Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, joined Mix 104.1/MixTV.TV's Steve Hartline on Friday on Mix Mornings.
Mr. Sexton commented on the Special Sessions called by Governor Lee this week. more
Chattanooga firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to quickly mitigate a hazmat incident in busy area of Hixson on Friday afternoon.
Blue Shift companies responded at 2 p.m. to the ... more