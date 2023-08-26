Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, August 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
FALSE REPORTS
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
BURGLARY

BEAL, WILLIAM FREDRICK 
69 CHURCH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

BEVERLY, GERALD LAMAR 
1059 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041602 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BODINE, TYLER RAY 
4601 ARMOUR DR OOLTEWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, LISA SEXTON 
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL 
423 BARNHARDT CIRC FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

BYRD, JOSHUA TERRANCE 
10451 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARROLL, TODD LEE 
122 BOATDOC DR DANVERS, 37725 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRAIG, APRIL DEANNA 
2401 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVETT, TYLER STEVEN 
3905 NORTH QUAIL LANE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FORCE, SARA NICOLE 
309 PATANA DR WHITE HOUSE, 37188 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

GOODJOINT, FRED 
189 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND 
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAYS, BILLY RAY 
1704 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN 
8610 TRADEWIND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE 
424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154912 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
2419 NORTH PREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR 
6825 CONNER LN Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

LOWE, JIMMY DEAN 
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE 
2907 KIENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE 
233 CROLL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING

REECE, DESIREE A 
633 LUL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOOGA, 37345 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ROSS, DARVIN LEE 
2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064222 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS 
6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212324 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND 
8823 FORREST CREEK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SHELL, HALEIGH JADE 
5441 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

SHERMAN, MADISON LEE 
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JAMES MELVIN 
7421 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE 
944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMMERS, CODY R 
355 SHAVER ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE 
7534 BANTA ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE 
10008 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VERDIC, FRANKIE 
9205 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

WALKER, DILLION LEE 
276 CABRIDGE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE 
9005 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

WENE, CAITLYN SKY 
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

