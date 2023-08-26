Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FALSE REPORTS

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

BURGLARY BEAL, WILLIAM FREDRICK

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL BEVERLY, GERALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/07/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWN, LISA SEXTON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/03/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BYRD, JOSHUA TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAIG, APRIL DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/14/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVETT, TYLER STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FORCE, SARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

HARASSMENT GOODJOINT, FRED

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 02/24/1956

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAUGHRIDGE, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) LOWE, JIMMY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REECE, DESIREE A

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ROSS, DARVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/09/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SHELL, HALEIGH JADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO SHERMAN, MADISON LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/05/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMMERS, CODY R

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/29/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/20/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DILLION LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WENE, CAITLYN SKY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



