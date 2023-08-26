Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FALSE REPORTS
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
BURGLARY
BEAL, WILLIAM FREDRICK
69 CHURCH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
BEVERLY, GERALD LAMAR
1059 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041602
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BODINE, TYLER RAY
4601 ARMOUR DR OOLTEWAH,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, LISA SEXTON
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL
423 BARNHARDT CIRC FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BYRD, JOSHUA TERRANCE
10451 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARROLL, TODD LEE
122 BOATDOC DR DANVERS, 37725
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRAIG, APRIL DEANNA
2401 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVETT, TYLER STEVEN
3905 NORTH QUAIL LANE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FORCE, SARA NICOLE
309 PATANA DR WHITE HOUSE, 37188
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
GOODJOINT, FRED
189 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
1704 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN
8610 TRADEWIND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154912
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
2419 NORTH PREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR
6825 CONNER LN Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE
2907 KIENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
233 CROLL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING
REECE, DESIREE A
633 LUL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOOGA, 37345
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064222
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS
6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212324
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8823 FORREST CREEK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SHELL, HALEIGH JADE
5441 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
SHERMAN, MADISON LEE
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
7421 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUMMERS, CODY R
355 SHAVER ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE
7534 BANTA ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE
10008 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VERDIC, FRANKIE
9205 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
WALKER, DILLION LEE
276 CABRIDGE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
9005 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
WENE, CAITLYN SKY
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- FALSE REPORTS
- OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
- BURGLARY
|
|BEAL, WILLIAM FREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEVERLY, GERALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/07/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROWN, LISA SEXTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/03/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, JOSHUA TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAIG, APRIL DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVETT, TYLER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|FORCE, SARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- HARASSMENT
|
|GOODJOINT, FRED
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/24/1956
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAUGHRIDGE, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|REECE, DESIREE A
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SHELL, HALEIGH JADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|SHERMAN, MADISON LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUMMERS, CODY R
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/20/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, DILLION LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WENE, CAITLYN SKY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|