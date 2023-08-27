Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE

7421 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT



ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS

2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BERNABE JACINTO, WILSON

1812 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

STATUTORY RAPE

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLUM, TYLER M

9576 WOLF CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOYD, NICHOLAS D

9401 WINTER SIDE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

1015 N HICKORY ST UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOME, ANITA JOANN

54 NORTH AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

3000 MCGILL CEMETARY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374191523

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN, JAKILAH N

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



CANADY, ROBYN BRADFORD

104 HELEN WARRAN VOGEL ST NE HANCEVILLE, 35077

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CHOCKLA, JOSEPH ADAM

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307412032

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON

1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DE LAS SANTOS, RICHY

1000 GLENLOCK RD SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT-MONROE COUNTY



DOMINGO-MORALES, BENJAMIN

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FARMER, WILLIAM T

156 GREYSTONE WAY KINGSTON, 377637060

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GARCIA, WILLIE

HOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GASPAR DIEGO, DIEGO

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AUTO



HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ

4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113019

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT

5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KOLENSKI, BRYAN THOMAS

1820 NE JENSEN BEACH BLVD JENSON BEACH, 34957

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KRIES, JOSHUA RYAN

1231 SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LEGER, AUDREY M

7588 HOLLYDALE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LINTON, DAVID A

1320 WOOD SAGE CTT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



MARTIN, JOSEPH LEBRON

1315 E 28th St Chattanooga, 374045610

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTINEZE, OMAR DE JESUS GOMEZ

18 BATALLA DE BACHIMBA EL SALTO,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEEKS, DERREK KEITH

1012 HOLLAND JOHNSON HIXSON, 37311

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MOORE, LAURA NICOLE6457 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER 100VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)MOORE, OCTAVIA R2301 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)OLIVER, RICHARD HAYS7626 MONTY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATEL, KIRAN2004 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217171Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN L215 HAMLOCK ST SOY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPEREZ-MEDINA, EDGAR4734 DEANNE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPERRY, DERICK ALEXANDERCHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY(PETITION TO REVOKE)READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL3411 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTREID, ISZIAH THOMAS2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAUALT (DOMESTIC)ROGERS, JAMES KASEY1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYSARGENT, TIMOTHY JOELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHNEIDER, JAMES CARL21 SCENIC DRIVE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SCOTLAND, JEREMIAH L7206 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSHERRILL, BECKY ANITA7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 11 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMS, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL112 FERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192002Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, LADARA ANTOINE1241 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTYSUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE4618 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163722Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO8902 SEDMAN RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWEBB, JERRY WAYNE4308 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374072609Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVOFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PETITION TO REVOKEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW PETITION TO REVOKEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWESTFIELD, TIMOTHY ALAN7325 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARWOLFE, CLARENCE JR4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency:REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWOOD, ANDREA ASTAR1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA2628 STEPHEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

