Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BERNABE JACINTO, WILSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- STATUTORY RAPE
- CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BLUM, TYLER M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, NICHOLAS D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOME, ANITA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/10/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, JAKILAH N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CANADY, ROBYN BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHOCKLA, JOSEPH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GARCIA, WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|KOLENSKI, BRYAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MARTIN, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER 100
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|MOORE, OCTAVIA R
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|OLIVER, RICHARD HAYS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ-MEDINA, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY(PETITION TO REVOKE)
|
|READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/14/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SCHNEIDER, JAMES CARL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/06/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LADARA ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WEBB, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVO
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PETITION TO REVOKE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW PETITION TO REVOKE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WESTFIELD, TIMOTHY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/06/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOLFE, CLARENCE JR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/27/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|