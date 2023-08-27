Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE 
7421 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 
9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS 
2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BERNABE JACINTO, WILSON 
1812 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
STATUTORY RAPE
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLUM, TYLER M 
9576 WOLF CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOYD, NICHOLAS D 
9401 WINTER SIDE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON 
1015 N HICKORY ST UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOME, ANITA JOANN 
54 NORTH AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL 
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374191523 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, JAKILAH N 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CANADY, ROBYN BRADFORD 
104 HELEN WARRAN VOGEL ST NE HANCEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHOCKLA, JOSEPH ADAM 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307412032 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON 
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DE LAS SANTOS, RICHY 
1000 GLENLOCK RD SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT-MONROE COUNTY

DOMINGO-MORALES, BENJAMIN 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FARMER, WILLIAM T 
156 GREYSTONE WAY KINGSTON, 377637060 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GARCIA, WILLIE 
HOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR DIEGO, DIEGO 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES 
1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO

HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ 
4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113019 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT 
5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOLENSKI, BRYAN THOMAS 
1820 NE JENSEN BEACH BLVD JENSON BEACH, 34957 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KRIES, JOSHUA RYAN 
1231 SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEGER, AUDREY M 
7588 HOLLYDALE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINTON, DAVID A 
1320 WOOD SAGE CTT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MARTIN, JOSEPH LEBRON 
1315 E 28th St Chattanooga, 374045610 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTINEZE, OMAR DE JESUS GOMEZ 
18 BATALLA DE BACHIMBA EL SALTO, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEEKS, DERREK KEITH 
1012 HOLLAND JOHNSON HIXSON, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MOORE, LAURA NICOLE 
6457 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER 100
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

MOORE, OCTAVIA R 
2301 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

OLIVER, RICHARD HAYS 
7626 MONTY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATEL, KIRAN 
2004 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217171 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN L 
215 HAMLOCK ST SOY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

PEREZ-MEDINA, EDGAR 
4734 DEANNE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER 
CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY(PETITION TO REVOKE)

READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL 
3411 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REID, ISZIAH THOMAS 
2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAUALT (DOMESTIC)

ROGERS, JAMES KASEY 
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHNEIDER, JAMES CARL 
21 SCENIC DRIVE CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCOTLAND, JEREMIAH L 
7206 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA 
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 11 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMS, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL 
112 FERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192002 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LADARA ANTOINE 
1241 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY

SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE 
4618 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163722 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO 
8902 SEDMAN RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WEBB, JERRY WAYNE 
4308 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374072609 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVO
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PETITION TO REVOKE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW PETITION TO REVOKE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WESTFIELD, TIMOTHY ALAN 
7325 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOLFE, CLARENCE JR 
4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA 
2628 STEPHEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BERNABE JACINTO, WILSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • STATUTORY RAPE
  • CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLUM, TYLER M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOYD, NICHOLAS D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOME, ANITA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/10/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN, JAKILAH N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CANADY, ROBYN BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHOCKLA, JOSEPH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARCIA, WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KOLENSKI, BRYAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARTIN, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER 100
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
MOORE, OCTAVIA R
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
OLIVER, RICHARD HAYS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
PEREZ-MEDINA, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY(PETITION TO REVOKE)
READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/14/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHNEIDER, JAMES CARL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/06/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, LADARA ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY
SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WEBB, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETITION TO REVO
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PETITION TO REVOKE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW PETITION TO REVOKE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WESTFIELD, TIMOTHY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/06/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOLFE, CLARENCE JR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/27/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY




