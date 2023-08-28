Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHOPLIFTING

AGG. CHILD ENDANGERMENT



BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE

1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRADLEY, LARRY

3062 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH

32 CAHRLSIE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACAIN, WILLIAM FITZGERALDRR 1 BOX 246D BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNCORTES RAMIREZ, IRVIN7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLECROWDER, JIMMY DOUG572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR2308 BARBARA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFERRELL, DANIEL WILLIAMHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307413536Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORGRUBBS, BETTY SUE220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOTHER (IN TRANSIT)GUINN, KURSTIN117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 373794409Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTHARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF DRUGSHARRIS, JOHNATHAN2061 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217172Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROMOTING PROSTITUTIONHOLMES, BRADLEY KYLE1014 LOWER MILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARKESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN66 BLOODWORTH CT FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYE, CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE750 COTTONTAIL LN SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IINICHOLS, ADAM LEE5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OTR)NICHOLS, BRANDON LEEHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE433 ESTER DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CAVIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE841 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153537Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONRIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J727 BEAUTIFUL PLACE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERODEN, GENEVA MARIE422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307415684Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSKELTON, JAMES G727 E 11TH STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, AARON LEE8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)SMITH, TYLER SKYLE5913 MARINERS WAY NAYLOR, 31641Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTREBECK, IAN8747 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:PROMOTING PROSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE517 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217158Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, THEODORE V5052 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 373737792Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUWRIGHT, PAMELA ANN727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, LARRY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/21/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERN CORTES RAMIREZ, IRVIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GRUBBS, BETTY SUE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/05/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

OTHER (IN TRANSIT) GUINN, KURSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT HOLMES, BRADLEY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAYE, CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/28/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT NICHOLS, ADAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OTR) RACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/22/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA TAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



