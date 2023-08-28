Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL 
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHOPLIFTING
AGG. CHILD ENDANGERMENT

BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE 
1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRADLEY, LARRY 
3062 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH 
32 CAHRLSIE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAIN, WILLIAM FITZGERALD 
RR 1 BOX 246D BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD 
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERN

CORTES RAMIREZ, IRVIN 
7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG 
572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR 
2308 BARBARA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FERRELL, DANIEL WILLIAM 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307413536 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GRUBBS, BETTY SUE 
220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)

GUINN, KURSTIN 
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 373794409 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR 
117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF DRUGS

HARRIS, JOHNATHAN 
2061 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217172 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

HOLMES, BRADLEY KYLE 
1014 LOWER MILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN 
66 BLOODWORTH CT FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYE, CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE 
750 COTTONTAIL LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE 
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

NICHOLS, ADAM LEE 
5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OTR)

NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE 
433 ESTER DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA

RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE 
841 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153537 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J 
727 BEAUTIFUL PLACE REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RODEN, GENEVA MARIE 
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307415684 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SKELTON, JAMES G 
727 E 11TH STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, AARON LEE 
8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

SMITH, TYLER SKYLE 
5913 MARINERS WAY NAYLOR, 31641 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STREBECK, IAN 
8747 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE 
517 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217158 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR, THEODORE V 
5052 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 373737792 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

WRIGHT, PAMELA ANN 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERN
CORTES RAMIREZ, IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRUBBS, BETTY SUE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/05/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (IN TRANSIT)
GUINN, KURSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
HOLMES, BRADLEY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYE, CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/28/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OTR)
RACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
TAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU


