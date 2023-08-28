Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHOPLIFTING
AGG. CHILD ENDANGERMENT
BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRADLEY, LARRY
3062 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
32 CAHRLSIE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAIN, WILLIAM FITZGERALD
RR 1 BOX 246D BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERN
CORTES RAMIREZ, IRVIN
7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
572 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
2308 BARBARA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FERRELL, DANIEL WILLIAM
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307413536
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GRUBBS, BETTY SUE
220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)
GUINN, KURSTIN
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 373794409
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR
117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF DRUGS
HARRIS, JOHNATHAN
2061 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217172
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
HOLMES, BRADLEY KYLE
1014 LOWER MILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN
66 BLOODWORTH CT FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYE, CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE
750 COTTONTAIL LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OTR)
NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE
433 ESTER DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE
841 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153537
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
727 BEAUTIFUL PLACE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RODEN, GENEVA MARIE
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307415684
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SKELTON, JAMES G
727 E 11TH STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, AARON LEE
8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
SMITH, TYLER SKYLE
5913 MARINERS WAY NAYLOR, 31641
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STREBECK, IAN
8747 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE
517 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217158
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, THEODORE V
5052 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 373737792
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
WRIGHT, PAMELA ANN
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BRADLEY, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERN
|
|CORTES RAMIREZ, IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GRUBBS, BETTY SUE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/05/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUINN, KURSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|HOLMES, BRADLEY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAYE, CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/28/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OTR)
|
|RACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
|
|TAYLOR, BRITTANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|