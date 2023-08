Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 21-27:

FOUNTAIN TONY LEE W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PAROLE VIOLATION

SLAUGHTER SARAH MORGAN W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

PENSON TONY ALLEN W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG DANIELLE KAY W/F 39 MISD OFFICER BROWN PUBLIC DRUNK, OBSTRUCTION

MORTON HUNTER KALEB W/M 23 MISD OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE ASSAULT, POINT HAND GUN/ PISTOL AT ANOTHER

SHEFFIED SHAWN WESLEY W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROABTION VIOLATION

STEWART DEREK LEBRON B/M 35 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

ADAMS JERRY LAMAR B/M 67 ----- OFFICER HEAD RETURN FROM ROSSVILLE COURT

KING SEAN WILLIAM W/M 32 -------- OFFICER HEAD RETURN FROM ROSSVILLE COURT

FOSTER MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE B/F 19 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, DUI-CHILD ENDANGERMENT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE

KING SHERRIKA ANGELICA B/F 37 FELONY OFFICER CAMP ENTERING AUTO, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

MILSAP MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 55 MISD OFFICER MILLER FTA X3

MILLER TRAVIS JOE W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER JENKINS PROBATION VIOLATION

BECK JOHN EDWARD W/M 44 MISD OFFICER SMITH SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, OPEN CONTAINER, SEAT BELT CHILD 5 YOA, SEAT BELT ADULTS

MCNUTT JASON PATRICK W/M 46 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS PUBLIC INDESENCY

MARSH JEROME ANTHONY B/M 36 MISD OFFICER HENRY VIOLATION OF TPO, VGCSA

BLEVINS MILTON CHARLES W/M 56 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SIMPLE BATTERY

LEWIS XGABIREL DANTE B/M 30 MISD OFFICER DEAL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING

CHANDLER JASON WILLIAM W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MARTIN ELISE CAROLINE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PETTY TIFFANY LOREN W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

CUZZORT TERRY ADAM W/M 44 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GILLESPIE GAY NELL W/F 67 MISD OFFICER BLESCH DUI, LITTERING HIGHWAY

ABERNATHY JAMES GREGORY W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

BAKSH- HUSSAIN CASSER JORDAN B/M 31 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD

HILL ALONDRA MONIQUE B/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAINLANE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, CELL PHONE VIOLATION, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VANDERGRIFF CHARLES KEITH W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. SCHEDULE 2, POSS. SCHEDULE 4X2, DUI COMSINATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

HOLLEY HAYDEN ALEXANDER W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER RUSS FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER PASSING IN NO PASSING ZONE, NO MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE, WRONG CLASS LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, AFFIXING TAG W/ INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

LANDISS ABIGAIL KATHERINE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI

BLEVINS PRESLEY BROOKE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA

PAINTER SHERRY JOLAINE W/F 57 -- OFFICER STEPHENS RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

BROADRICK JEREMY CHARLES W/M 36 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HEWLETT- YOUNG SHANTEA MONIQUE B/F 29 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, DUI- CHILD ENDANGERMENT x3, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, HANDS FREE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO SEATBELT (UNDER 5 YO) x3, FTA

COFFELT COREY ALAN W/M 32 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING

PEDRO FRANCISCO MIGUEL H/M 32 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DISORDERLY CONDUCT, NO SEATBELT, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JARNES JACQUELINE PAIGE W/F 57 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION

SIMER JOSH LAING W/M 39 MISD OFFICER SMITH TRESPASSING, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

LYNN JEFFERY EUGENE W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSSESS ANY MATERIAL DEPICTING MINOR IN SEXUAL EXPLICIT CONDUCT X6

SNIDER KELSIE LEE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD NO LICENSE

LEMING SHAUNA RENEE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON APPREHENSION OF CRIMINAL

JOHNSON ABRAHAM DENVER W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES MICHAEL LEBRON B/M 57 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

STONE ERIC ANTHONY W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BRADLEY ERIC LYNN W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEW BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

YANCEY GAVAYN TAYLOR W/M 22 ------- OFFICER CREIGHTON RETURN FROM MEDICAL TRANSPORT

SARGENT ANDREA DAWN W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY VGCSA

GUPTON JR RICKY RAY W/M 28 MISD OFFICER HEAD VIOLATION OF TPO

SQUIRES SHAWNRAY ------ W/F 43 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE II, POSSESSION OF THC

PLOTT MATTHEW LEE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG JASMINE DENISE B/F 28 FELONY OFFICER DEAL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SIMS ZACHERY COLE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

HASTY CHARLIN OPAL W/F 52 MISD OFFICER HENRY BATTERY-FVA

ABBOTT ALISON DENISE W/F 53 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI-DRUGS

WYATT AMANDA BROOKE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER CAMP SHOPLIFTING

PEGG MICHAEL FRANKLIN W/M 35 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, NO REGISTRATION

WOOD TIMOTHY SCOTT W/M 44 MISD OFFICER FOUTS SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS-FVA

DEMERRITT RICHARD THOMAS W/M 59 MISD OFFICER MANNING FTA X2

VENTURA MIGUEL ANGEL H/M 27 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DUI-ALCOHOL

ALEXANDER MICHAEL ALLAN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION

GOOD LARRY FRANKLIN W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER CAPEHART FLEEING AND ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER U-TURN, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD WAY, SPEEDING IN EXCESS OF MAXIMUN LIMITS X3, STOP SIGNS AND YIELD SIGNS X2, PASSING IN A NO PASSING ZONE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, AGGRESSIVE DRIVING; PANALTY, OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING LAW ENFORCEMNT OFFICERS, DUI, USE OF LICENSE PLATE TO CONEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER TAG DISPLAY,

JABLONSKIE MATTEA GRACE W/F 17 MISD OFFICER HINCH BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE