Gas Prices Drop 14.1 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, August 28, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.09 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $4.30 while the highest was $4.49, a difference of $4.19/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
August 28, 2022: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
August 28, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
August 28, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
August 28, 2019: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
August 28, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
August 28, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
August 28, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
August 28, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
August 28, 2014: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 28, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.32, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36.
State of Tennessee- $3.39, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46.
Huntsville- $3.42, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46. 

"For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices."
Gas Prices Drop 14.1 Cents In Chattanooga
