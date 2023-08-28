Latest Headlines

Loose Goat Is Captured - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, August 28, 2023

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by answering a call about a loose goat in the 5500 block of High Street. The goat was captured.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an alleged fight in progress in the 9300 block of Church Street. The disorder was found to have been a verbal altercation only concerning parking on the Ooltewah Baptist Church’s grass.  

A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police were called to help facilitate a custody exchange between family members in the 10900 block of Apison Pike.

An officer helped move a disabled vehicle out of the roadway in the 5700 block of Main Street. 

Walmart reported a theft at the store.

Two individuals were arrested for shoplifting. 

An officer responded to an alarm at the Regions Bank at Four Corners. Everything checked out okay. 

A two vehicle crash was reported at Four Corners. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene. 

A resident in the 5300 block of High Street reported that their neighbors were playing music so loud it was shaking the walls of their home. The area was driven through multiple times, but no loud music could be heard.

An officer took a report from a resident at The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex regarding unwanted messages from an estranged spouse. 

Police and fire department personnel responded to a fire alarm at Southern Adventist University’s women’s dormitory. The building was evacuated and the alarm was determined to have been a false alarm. 

A tow hitch that had apparently come off a vehicle traveling through was removed from the 9500 block of Apison Pike.  

An alarm was activated at the Cracker Barrel, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay. 

Officers checked the 5000 block of High Street after receiving reports of a parked vehicle with a driver slumped over the wheel. No such vehicle was located. 

A theft from the previous week was reported from the Walmart. The suspect was identified and charges are pending. 

An alarm was activated at the Pinnacle Bank, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out okay. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office, in the area of Woodland Drive and Sanders Road, as deputies searched for an individual who had fled from them on foot. 

A parking lot crash between two vehicles was reported from the Walmart parking lot. 

A night shift officer responded to a noise complaint at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex pavilion. The party agreed to keep the noise down. 

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an unknown 911 call that had come in from the 9600 block of Ocoee Street. Contact was made with the residence and everything checked out okay. 

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and a passenger charged with possession of marijuana. 

An officer responded to a tree that had fallen on power lines in the 9700 block of Sanborn Drive. The roadway remained passable and EPB was notified. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 10300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

Police responded to an injured deer in the 4500 block of Sweet Berry Lane. The animal was dispatched and removed.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Little Debbie Bakery Store in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. The business was checked and no emergencies were found. 

Walmart reported a theft. 

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police by responding to the Circle K in the 9100 block of Lee Highway after the clerk reported a possibly intoxicated driver at the gas pumps. The suspect’s vehicle had left prior to the officer’s arrival. 

Bonding company recovery agents surrendered a captured Collegedale fugitive wanted on bond revocation warrants for driving on a revoked license, theft, and felony drug charges. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail. 

Officers stood by for a custody exchange at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. 

A hit and run crash involving two vehicles at the Imagination Station playground was reported. The driver who had fled the scene was located at their home and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. 

Police took an aggravated assault report after an individual reported that they had been threatened with a weapon at the Sonic in the 5900 block of Main Street. The suspect was identified and charges are pending. 

Three juveniles were caught trying to steal books at the Walmart. The store declined prosecution and all the juveniles were released to their parents.

An officer assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the city hall parking lot. 

Police responded to reports of individuals stealing construction items from the Barnsley Park neighborhood. Upon their arrival on scene, the reports were discovered to have been unfounded. 

Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail. No crime had occurred and the family members separated for the night. 
 
An alarm was activated at Valley Signs in the 9000 block of Jetrail Drive. Everything checked out okay. 

A concerned citizen reported that the Workout Anytime door was propped open during the night. Contact was made with the owner and the door was returned to working order.

A Collegedale fugitive in custody at the county jail on unrelated charges was booked on drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges. 


