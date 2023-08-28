RubberMaid Yarn Mill Closing At Cleveland With Loss Of 81 Jobs

The RubberMaid Yarn Mill is closing in Cleveland with the loss of 81 jobs.

has filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, notifying the agency of a permanent closure on Dec. . Newell Brands Industries LLC in Bradley County

The company is located at 1700 Overhead Bridge Road and 2000 Overhead Bridge Road, Cleveland.

The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislo cated Worker Unit on Aug. 17 .

The employees at the facility are not repres ented by a collective bargaining agreement .

The Southeast Lo cal Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by

the Southeast TN Development District, h as been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.