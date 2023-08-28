Latest Headlines

RubberMaid Yarn Mill Closing At Cleveland With Loss Of 81 Jobs

  • Monday, August 28, 2023
The RubberMaid Yarn Mill is closing in Cleveland with the loss of 81 jobs.
 
Newell Brands Industries LLC in Bradley County has filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, notifying the agency of a permanent closure on Dec.
22.
 
The company is located at 1700 Overhead Bridge Road and 2000 Overhead Bridge Road, Cleveland.
 
The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on Aug. 17.
 
 The employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
The Southeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by
the Southeast TN Development District, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.
 
 The Southeast Local Workforce Development Board will be responsible for the oversight of the continued follow-up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services.

As storms came through the area Monday night, lightning struck a North Chattanooga home and caused a fire. Green Shift companies responded to the 1100 block of Longholm Court at 6:18 p.m. ... more

