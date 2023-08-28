David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio

Recently voted the Chattanooga area’s “Best Columnist” and “Best TV Personality,” Local 3 news anchor David Carroll has just published his fourth book, “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat.”

Mr. Carroll, who writes a weekly column for 52 newspapers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, previously published “Chattanooga Radio and Television,” a pictorial history of local broadcasting, “Volunteer Bama Dawg,” a collection of his columns, and “Hello Chattanooga,” which documents the famous people who have visited the Tennessee Valley.

“The new book is totally different from all of the others,” Mr. Carroll said. “It’s all humor, 100 percent. A few years back, I began collecting and compiling the funny mistakes we all make on social media, text messages, church bulletins, and even signs in stores and on the highway. I included these in several columns, and the response was tremendous. People told me I could fill up a book with them, and make people laugh. So that’s what I did.”

“I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is subtitled “David Carroll’s Ho Made Social Media Blunders,” based on a handmade sign he saw advertising Ho Made Apple Cider. “Some of these funny mistakes are caused by spellcheck, AutoCorrect and voice to text,” he said, “and others are just because some of us didn’t pay enough attention in school!”

The book includes more than 400 laughs, along with illustrations and cover art by Chattanooga artist Mike Salter. “Mike’s artwork adds a whole new dimension to the book,” Mr. Carroll said. “His illustrations make it even funnier.”

After writing books on local history, why write an all-comedy book? Mr. Carroll said, “It just seems like a good time to share these laugh-out-loud bloopers, all in one place. We’ve all gone through a rough few years, and I noticed when I shared these in my columns, or during my public speaking events, people laughed a lot. What the world needs now is laughter, and I can guarantee you this book will provide a lot of it.” He added, “If you like to laugh, or know someone who could use a smile or two, my new book is the perfect gift to yourself or someone else.”

The book was published by Fresh Ink Press, and information on how to order is on Mr. Carroll’s website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. It is priced at $19.95 plus shipping.

“It serves several purposes,” Mr. Carroll said. “It’s not quite big enough to be a doorstop, but it makes for a nice coaster. It’s a great bathroom book, because you can open it to any page, and there’s a laugh just waiting for you. It’s a perfect gift for your friend or relative who has a short attention span.”

All books purchased through ChattanoogaRadioTV.com are personally autographed by Mr. Carroll. For information on booking Mr. Carroll for a club or church program, contact him at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

Mr. Carroll is also celebrating his 50th anniversary on local radio and television. Here is a transcript from our interview.

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: I grew up in Bryant, Alabama, where my dad opened a general store when I was six years old. We knew all of our neighbors, and it was very rural. The sheriff’s department was 35 miles away, but we didn’t worry much about that. Everybody seemed pretty safe. Junior Garrett, the father of Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, was deputized, and he kept folks in line.

Q: Where did you attend school, and what were your interests?

A: I went to elementary school in Bryant, and high school at North Sand Mountain in Higdon. I was the editor of the school newspaper and the yearbook, so I guess journalism was where I was headed. I wasn’t much of an athlete, but I wrote about the school’s football and basketball games for the county newspaper, the Jackson County Sentinel. Now, all these years later, that paper runs my weekly column, so I guess it all worked out!

Q: Everybody knows you’re a big Atlanta Braves fan, so I figured you must have played baseball. Did you try out when you were a kid?

A: I went to one tryout, and was never invited back. I’ve always enjoyed watching it though, and I helped coach my sons when they were little. And I made Braves fans out of them too.

Q: These days, you speak to many civic clubs and emcee a lot of events. What were some of your early public speaking engagements?

A: I announced a few football games from the press box. I even tried my hand at doing some play-by-play. I would announce the games into a cassette tape recorder, and play it back for anyone who wanted to hear it. That was a really small audience. I also emceed some beauty pageants, because that gave me a chance to tell some jokes when there was time to fill.

Q: Your parents, Hoyt and Ruth Carroll, were among the most loved and respected people in Bryant. What was their impact on your life?

A: They had a huge impact. They gave me two older sisters, Brenda and Elaine, who spoiled me beyond belief. Having two older sisters is a great deal, believe me. My parents were hard working folks. They didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, and didn’t cuss, at least not around me anyway. Dad was a very hard worker, and he could fix anything from TV sets, to cars, and chainsaws. He did all that while I was running the cash register, so I didn’t learn to fix much of anything, but I sure could hand out change. Mom was just a sweetheart, not a mean bone in her body. They helped a lot of people. Dad used to toss pieces of candy to kids whose parents couldn’t afford much. He let a lot of folks buy on credit, and some of them never did pay. But it was better than letting them go hungry. Dad taught me a lot about managing money, and Mom taught me a lot about basic kindness.

Q: Did you ever plan to take over the family store?

A: Not really. I never wanted to work as hard as they did. Running that store was six days a week, sometimes seven, and the hours were long. And since it was across the road from our house, Dad was always going over there late at night or on Sundays if someone had a plumbing emergency, or needed some electrical supplies. When I figured out I could make a living by talking into a microphone, I jumped at the chance. There wasn’t nearly as much heavy lifting.

Q: You lived 35 miles from Chattanooga. Was that a problem?

A: Most people who lived in Bryant worked in Chattanooga, and when my dad realized I was serious about radio, he got me a car, with one condition. If I got into any trouble, he’d take away my keys. That was pretty good incentive to stay out of trouble. Because if I had no car, I had no radio job.

Q: When did you realize you wanted to get into radio?

A: It was the summer I turned 12. We had a small radio in the store, and when there were no customers, I would listen to WEPG in South Pittsburg, about 15 miles away. It had the strongest signal, but I also listened to WGOW and WFLI in Chattanooga. The music was great, and I started calling the disc jockeys, who seemed to love their work. They basically “recruited me,” which was not hard at all.

Q: You started working at WEPG when you were just a kid. How did you land a job there?

A: I was 15, and I got my motorcycle license. I would ride over to the radio station, and watch the disc jockeys work. I got to know them pretty well, and they knew how much I wanted to be on the radio. One day, they called and said their Sunday afternoon announcer had quit suddenly, and they were desperate to find a replacement. They said it was $1.60 per hour. As I’ve often told people, I would have paid much more than that to be on the radio! That’s a joke of course, but it’s not too far from the truth.

Q: Did your parents approve of your radio job?

A: They thought it was a weird choice, and I guess they were right. I don’t think they ever said it out loud, but they knew how much I loved it, and they never tried to steer me away from it. Either that, or they thought I would get tired of it, and that I would eventually beg to take over the store. Thankfully, that did not happen.

Q: I know you were a great fan and friend of Luther Masingill. Did he play any role in your radio career?

A: When I was a kid, my parents had him on the radio in the house each morning, so he was always in the background. And from reading the newspaper, I learned he was a very important man, and he had been on the radio a long time even then. So I called him at home one night, and asked him for some advice. He told me to read every newspaper and magazine I could get my hands on, and to study government, politics, and history. He also told me I should try to lose my Southern accent. He was very polite and patient with me, and he gave me great advice.

Q: Was your mom a good cook, or did you just eat what was in the store?

A: She made great corn bread, and basically cooked three good meals a day, in addition to working in the store, and keeping up the house. Dad was a good cook too, but he was usually busy doing something else. But, yes, I ate a lot of store merchandise. With all that candy at the front counter, it’s a wonder I have any teeth at all.

Q: How did your first Chattanooga radio job come about?

A: I had been on the radio in South Pittsburg for about a year, and my family and classmates kept telling me how good I was. I started to believe them, and when you’re 16, that’s dangerous. So I skipped school one day, and took a tape of my show to WFLI. The program director listened for about two minutes, rewound the tape, and started telling me how bad I was, and all the improvements I needed to make. That hurt my feelings at the time, but after pouting for a while, I realized he was right. So I started making those changes in my delivery, and went back to WFLI about a year later. This time they hired me. It was just the all-night show, but at least I was on a big radio station!

Q: What happened next?

A: I got promoted a few times at WFLI, and after a year or so, I was doing the afternoon drive show, and I was music director, so I chose all the music we played. But I still wasn’t sure that radio would be more than just a side job, so I quit and went to college for a couple of years. During that time, I did some weekend shows on WGOW. When their morning host gave them two days notice and moved to Montgomery, they asked if I could fill in for a week or two until they found a replacement. I had never gotten up early, but I figured I could do it for a few days. About a week later, the station manager Jerry Lingerfelt called and offered me the job. I was 20 years old, and had the opportunity to do mornings on a popular Chattanooga radio station. I could not say no to that. And that really opened the door to my entire career.

Q: Not long after that, you became the first voice on KZ-106, a 100,000 watt FM rock and roll station. How did you land that?

A: Ted Turner owned WGOW back then, and he sold it, and its FM sister station WYNQ to a new owner from Bloomington, Illinois. The new owners decided to change WYNQ, which was then an automated “beautiful music” station, to a live top-40 station. It would be the first FM station to play current popular hits in Chattanooga. They asked me to switch over and do mornings on the new FM station. I was quite happy on WGOW, and didn’t know what I was getting into. But I signed on the new KZ-106, and within six months we were the number one station in town. I was in the right place at the right time.

Q: Four years later, you switched to TV. Was that your goal?

A: No, that was a total accident. All I ever really wanted to do was radio. Once again, Jerry Lingerfelt changed my life. He had become an ad salesman at WTVC Channel 9. They had sold a six-week car giveaway promotion to McDonalds. Channel 9 would not allow their newscasters to do commercials, and they needed someone to do these car giveaways. So Jerry asked if I would be interested in doing it. It paid $50 a week for about an hour’s work, so of course I said yes. (And by the way, I still have those commercials on my YouTube channel). Well, around that time WDEF Channel 12 had a sudden opening for a Morning Show host. Channel 12’s program director Doris Ellis saw my commercials, and figured I could do TV. So she took me out to lunch and asked me if I’d like to do the Morning Show. I thought she was asking me if I would fill in one day, so I said yes. It turned out she meant permanently. And that’s what I did for the next four years.

Q: Why did you leave Channel 12?

A: It was not my idea. A new station manager came to Channel 12, and even though Helen Hardin and I had good ratings on the Morning Show, the new boss’s priority was to turn the evening news around. It had been in last place for a long time, and he thought the station was putting too many resources behind the Morning Show. So he canceled the show, and put me in the news department as a manager, but that was not for me.

Q: Did you think about getting back into radio full time?

A: I did, several times. Most notoriously, WDOD offered me the chance to do the morning radio show there, and made me a nice offer, and even put billboards up all over town announcing my arrival. But a few days before I was supposed to start, the owner fired the manager who had hired me, so I backed out. But not before I got pictures of those full-color billboards. “Carroll Country” never got on the air. And just recently I did a weekly “Vinyl Express” radio show each weekend for seven years on Big FM in Chattanooga. I ended the show last April after 348 weeks, and I loved every minute of it.

Q: How did the Channel 3 job come about?

A: By pure coincidence, around the time my Channel 12 job had soured, Channel 3 was launching a new 5:30 p.m. newscast. The first guy who anchored it, Russ Riesinger, wanted to move to sports, so that created an opening. And even though I had never done any news anchoring or reporting, station manager Tom Tolar and news director Lee Meredith made the offer, and I gladly accepted. It seemed like that was the challenge I needed, because I did not enjoy being off the air at Channel 12.

Q: Many people know you as the School Patrol reporter. Was that your idea?

A: No. I had been at Channel 3 for about five years, doing mostly feature stories. They would send me out of town a lot with the new satellite truck. They sent me to Washington, to Baltimore to report on the aquarium that was the model for the one we would build here, or to breaking news stories like the hurricane in Charleston, S.C., or the tornadoes in Huntsville, Ala. I would also interview every visiting celebrity who came to town. But one day, Mr. Tolar called me into his office and told me I should have a “beat.” He suggested schools, and I’ve been covering them ever since.

Q: You have helped local residents get through some very difficult times. How did you get the news that our five servicemen were killed on July 16, 2015? You were on the air for several hours that day.

A: We started hearing the scanner traffic, and it was evident something terrible had happened. We were getting conflicting reports from a few tipsters. Remember there were two locations with reports of gunfire, and possible casualties at both. We went on live around 11:15 that morning, with little or nothing official to go on. So we were just trying to keep everyone calm until we knew what had happened. Around 12:30, a very reliable friend in law enforcement texted me while I was on the air, and told me that five servicemen had been killed. Of course, I couldn’t report that at the time, but I believed it to be true, so I began preparing our viewers for the worst. Later in the afternoon, that sad news was confirmed, so we spent the afternoon grieving for the victims and their families. We were also trying to correct a lot of inaccurate rumors that were going around. We wanted to assure viewers that the lone gunman had been taken down, and they were no longer in harm’s way.

Q: How did you get into writing books?

A: I’ll give Facebook and my late co-worker Bill Markham full credit. I started posting old TV and radio photos featuring Chattanooga broadcasters in 2009, and the response was great. Some of those pictures had been sitting on shelves, or hidden in scrapbooks for decades. Around that time, Bill brought me some books about broadcasting in Nashville and New Orleans, and said, “You could do one of these about Chattanooga.” So I contacted the publishing company, and told them about Luther, Miss Marcia, Bob Brandy, Hey Earl, Tommy Jett and our other local legends, and they gave me the green light. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. That book is still selling 12 years later. And now I have written three more.

Q: How do you have time to write a weekly newspaper column?

A: The first book led to many speaking engagements, and people seemed to enjoy the stories. So I created a website (ChattanoogaRadioTV.com) as a place to share those stories online. The archives now include about 700 of my stories. About 10 years ago, the late Larry Glass, who published a weekly newspaper in my home county in Alabama, asked me if he could run my stories as a weekly column. I was writing them anyway, so I said sure, why not? The word of mouth must have been good, as various newspaper editors would see my columns in other papers, and ask for my permission to run it, so that’s a real honor. I love getting feedback from readers. That’s one of my proudest accomplishments. It’s a real challenge to start each week with a blank screen and try to create something people will read.

Q: You met your wife Cindy at KZ-106. Was it love at first sight?

A: It was on my part! I think she took some convincing. She was “Cindy Haines,” my morning newsperson. I will always give credit to the late great Garry Mac for hiring her, and to Dale Deason for giving me the courage to ask her out.

Q: You have two sons, did they follow your career path?

A: Chris and Vince have chosen other occupations, but we do have a lot in common. We all make each other laugh, we enjoy each other’s company, and we’re all big sports fans. They are great, smart guys who have never given me a moment of trouble. I’ll give their mother credit for good child raising.

Q: Who are some of your most memorable interviews?

A: Certainly Bob Hope, and I even got to direct him for a public service commercial for the Medal of Honor Museum. I got to ask a couple of questions to President Reagan at the White House. That’s not technically an interview, but it’s a great memory. Lots of music stars: Kenny Rogers, Bob Seger, Alabama, Oak Ridge Boys, Ray Stevens, BJ Thomas, Michael Bolton, Tom Jones, Waylon Jennings, Charley Pride, and Amy Grant to mention a few. Mark Hamill of “Star Wars.” Andy Griffith, Jerry Seinfeld, Phil Donahue, Tom Brokaw, lots of governors and senators, Charlton Heston, George Strait, I could go on and on. I wish I had taken more pictures. Tommy Jett was very good at that, and I wasn’t.

Q: You have been in the public eye for 50 years. Is there anything about you we don’t know?

A: I think I’ve pretty much confessed to everything in my blogs and columns. Let’s see, I have sleep apnea, I don’t drink, I can’t dance, I can’t swim, I can’t sing, I can’t ski, I can’t skate, I’ve never smoked a cigarette, I’m somewhat well educated in math and English but not science or art, I can’t cook, and I have had a Whopper from Burger King every Monday for at least 25 years.

Q: Why do you keep working?

A: I love my job, and my co-workers, and I work for a great TV station. I mean, I get to share a news desk with Cindy Sexton. I kid her all the time about how she must have back trouble, because she’s been carrying me for 35 years! My wife retired about eight years ago, and she makes it look good. But I’d like to keep going for a little while longer.

Q: You helped start the group of local broadcasters known as the Veterans of Radio Wars. Why does this group have such a special bond?

A: That started with Bob Boyer, Jim Reynolds, Garry Mac, Ed Buice and me more than 30 years ago. We lost Garry and Ed this year, and I’m still trying to get over that. Ed was so full of life, and Garry was the brother I never had. Hopefully I can get everyone back together soon. Our meeting place Wally’s in East Ridge has closed, and there aren’t many places that can accommodate 50 loud radio people with a good buffet, a convenient site and ample parking. We sure do have a lot of laughs, and we share a lot of love.

Q: Got any plans for the future?

A: I’m just thankful for the present, and for good health. I’m appreciative of the people who trust me to bring them the news, and who line up to buy my books. The best compliment you can get is to create a book that people buy one another for a birthday gift, an anniversary gift, or a Christmas gift. This new book makes people laugh, so it is extra special to me. I asked someone the other day, “Did you read my last book?” His answer was, “I hope so!” But you never know, there may be more coming.



