Lightning Sparks North Chattanooga House Fire Monday Evening

As storms came through the area Monday night, lightning struck a North Chattanooga home and caused a fire.Green Shift companies responded to the 1100 block of Longholm Court at 6:18 p.m.Officials said, "Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire in the attic, stopping flames from spreading. The fire was under control by 6:42 p.m. It was contained to the attic, however, there’s extensive damage to the residence, including smoke and water damage."No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.A witness called 911, which allowed CFD personnel to quickly respond, it was stated.Quint 16, Quint 17, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 12, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, HCEMS and CPD were on the call.