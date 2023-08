Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/18/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL) FAULKNER, EMILY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GILSTRAP, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA) GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA) HARRIS, SHALINDA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS HART, DORISEA CHICQUALA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION HICKMAN, AUTUMN C

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/26/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LOPEZ, MAYRA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASTERSON, SUSAN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MATIAS MATIAS, ERIK FRANQUI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/04/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING MCELROY, DARLA IRENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION MCFALLS, PAMELA RITA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MIRANDA, BRAULIO GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE OLIVER, BEONTA NEISHA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/16/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RICHARDSON, TYLER DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/04/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANY)

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY(JEWLERY) RIDLEY, DUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR