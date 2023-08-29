Abuse Of Minor Report Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An abuse report was filed by an Ooltewah High School counselor on behalf of a minor living in the city’s West District.

An injured deer was reported in the 8500 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but nothing was located.

A concerned citizen called police after they had observed a vehicle stop in front of their residence, in the 5000 block of Chestnutt Creek Road. Police responded and checked the area but located nothing out of the ordinary.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 10200 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.

A citizen called in after seeing two people on their property, in the 4200 block of McDonald Road, through a security camera. The two people were found to be neighbors who were attempting to retrieve their cat from the top of a tree on the complainant’s property.

A vehicle and a dump truck collided in the 5900 block of Main Street. There were no injuries.

An officer checked the well-being of a juvenile in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane. Everything checked out okay.

An individual came to city hall stating that they had received a call from someone claiming to be from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stating that they had skipped jury duty and had warrants out for their arrest and was told how to pay for them to keep themself out of jail. The individual was advised that they were being scammed.

Officers were called to the Walmart for a suspicious person with possible warrants. The individual had left before the officers arrived.

An individual reported an assault that had occurred earlier in the day at the Imagination Station playground. They did not want to pursue prosecution.



