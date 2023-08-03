Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR, JOSE A
8582 STREAMSIDE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLEDSOE, ROBERT MILTON
3201 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRADLEY, STEVEN
15 W MEADOWBROOK DR APT 2 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, HERBERT A
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL
3100 CALHOUN AVE Chattanooga, 374071314
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
2079 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BURNS, ERIC LEBRON
412 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDERILLA HERRERA, KEVIN
20 MASON DRIVE APT 912 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COFFEY, DUNCAN DWIGHT
2138 ISLAND HOME AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, COURTNEY ERIN
8651 MONTLAKE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT
1637 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DAVIS, MATTHEW L
758 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 38741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA
DECKER, CONAL MARION
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307416812
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
1907 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064224
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
FLEMING, ANTHONEY M
8665 SUMMIT PEAK WAY, APT 309 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GERADO, DANIEL AYALA
4015 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
GIPSON, ANDREAL LATRON
2609 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)
GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE
1631 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073536
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HARRIS, JUDY D
590 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, ROBERT L
2501 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374081741
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154912
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
KINSEY, JESSICA LEANN
6163 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEDFORD, WILLIAM
6033 HIGHWAY 68 FARNER, 37333
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKEE, JONATHAN SCOTT
525 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
1119 VANORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
COERCION OF WITNESS
MCNABB, ROGER LEE
4503 10TH AVE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073318
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
171 7TH STREETS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PAINTER, SHERRY JOLAINE
566 WOODLAND RD HOMLESS FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD
2025 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDGE, LAURA REBECCA
1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO
262 ARABIAN DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM
SEBURN, CHERYSE KATRINA
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
SETTERS, JEFFREY S
2535 PASSON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37425
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIVELS, MARCUS J
3200 SOUTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN
234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
STEPHENSON, RONALD DOUGLAS
9024 EDGEWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STOKES, JARRAD E
596 JOHN BURCH RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THOMAS, DOMINGO EDILZAE
1709 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE
312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
4318 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
1995 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
3410 MARTIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER
708 GERVAISE COURT BRENWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY
81 MARK LANE RINGGOLD, 37055
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WOFFORD, DERRIOS
5947 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 373414911
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZITKUS, PHILLIP ANDREW
3320 PARKER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
