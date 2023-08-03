Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, JOSE A

8582 STREAMSIDE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLEDSOE, ROBERT MILTON

3201 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BRADLEY, STEVEN

15 W MEADOWBROOK DR APT 2 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, HERBERT A

,

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL

3100 CALHOUN AVE Chattanooga, 374071314

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ

2079 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

412 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDERILLA HERRERA, KEVIN

20 MASON DRIVE APT 912 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COFFEY, DUNCAN DWIGHT

2138 ISLAND HOME AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, COURTNEY ERIN

8651 MONTLAKE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT

1637 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



DAVIS, MATTHEW L

758 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS

727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 38741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE CATOOSA



DECKER, CONAL MARION

1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DODD, MICHAEL JAMES

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307416812

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

1907 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064224

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO



FLEMING, ANTHONEY M

8665 SUMMIT PEAK WAY, APT 309 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GERADO, DANIEL AYALA

4015 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWGIPSON, ANDREAL LATRON2609 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE1631 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073536Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEHARRIS, JUDY D590 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHILL, ROBERT L2501 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374081741Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154912Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALKINSEY, JESSICA LEANN6163 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKLING, JONATHON PAUL4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEDFORD, WILLIAM6033 HIGHWAY 68 FARNER, 37333Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCKEE, JONATHAN SCOTT525 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY1119 VANORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCOERCION OF WITNESSMCNABB, ROGER LEE4503 10TH AVE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073318Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTORESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIMILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMOORE, ANTHONY LEE171 7TH STREETS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOSIER, JOANNA GAIL1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PAINTER, SHERRY JOLAINE566 WOODLAND RD HOMLESS FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTYPENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD2025 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIDGE, LAURA REBECCA1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO262 ARABIAN DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISMSEBURN, CHERYSE KATRINA7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTSETTERS, JEFFREY S2535 PASSON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37425Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIVELS, MARCUS J3200 SOUTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYSMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYSTEPHENSON, RONALD DOUGLAS9024 EDGEWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STOKES, JARRAD E596 JOHN BURCH RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHOMAS, DOMINGO EDILZAE1709 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTWARE, JAWAUN DEONTE4318 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCWEATHERS, JASON THOMAS1995 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE3410 MARTIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER708 GERVAISE COURT BRENWOOD, 37027Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHWILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY81 MARK LANE RINGGOLD, 37055Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWOFFORD, DERRIOS5947 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 373414911Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOD, DANIELLE LEE605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ZITKUS, PHILLIP ANDREW3320 PARKER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, JOSE A

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/12/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BLEDSOE, ROBERT MILTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/17/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRADLEY, STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDERILLA HERRERA, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, COURTNEY ERIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE DAVIS, MATTHEW L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/07/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA FLEMING, ANTHONEY M

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GERADO, DANIEL AYALA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/14/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW GIPSON, ANDREAL LATRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/27/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE) GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HARRIS, JUDY D

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HILL, ROBERT L

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/26/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KINSEY, JESSICA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KLING, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCNABB, ROGER LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MOORE, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PAINTER, SHERRY JOLAINE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/20/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RIDGE, LAURA REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM SEBURN, CHERYSE KATRINA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SETTERS, JEFFREY S

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

