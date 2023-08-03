Latest Headlines

Man Gets 3-Year Suspended Term In Stabbing On E. 34th Street

  • Thursday, August 3, 2023
Bryon Bosworth
Bryon Bosworth

A man who was charged in a stabbing on E. 34th Street in June 2019 that left a 22-year-old man in critical condition has been given a suspended three-year sentence.

Bryon Bosworth, who was 34 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted aggravated assault.

Police found the victim with life-threatening stab wounds In the chest.

A man said he and the victim went to Bosworth’s residence at 1905 East 34 St. in order to collect money owed to the victim. When the two arrived, Bosworth came storming out of his residence, yelling in a threatening manner, it was stated.

The witness said he tried to de-escalate the situation. Bosworth then allegedly stated, “I got your money right here” and stabbed the victim with a knife. The witness was able to get the victim into his car and left the premises.

Bosworth stated that he and the victim had fought earlier in the day, with the victim attempting to run him over with a car during this time. Bosworth then admitted to stabbing the victim, and corroborated the witness’ account of the events.

After the incident, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Bosworth was taken in for questioning.

