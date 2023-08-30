Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUNCHE, MICHAEL L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CANNON, CORTNEY LANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHANCEY, MICHELLE DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CURTIS, JACOB RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DEWS, JAMARA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EDMONDS, LATOYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ERVIN, KERRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- SPEEDING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|FREEMAN, DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRIGGS, ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JUWAN LAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLLAND, ARVILLE HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|ICE, JONIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEMAY, ROGER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW -
|
|LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|LOPEZ, VICTOR MARVOQUEO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/12/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|NIXON, JACOB LEVI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HAL
- 1784430 (EVADING ARREST)
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCOTT, CHARLESTON DEVONNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TAYLOR, CHIOKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TIPTON, ZARINA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|WALLACE, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, SHERRY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, JASMINE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|