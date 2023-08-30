Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD

2609 BANKS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374091617

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN

5110 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

9879 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD

2000 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BUNCHE, MICHAEL L

1236 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD, RAPHAEL RASHAD

4018 SYLVIA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



CANNON, CORTNEY LANE

4013 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHANCEY, MICHELLE DOMINIQUE

7103 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



CHAPMAN, JACK L

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CURTIS, JACOB RYAN

3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE

7976 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DEWS, JAMARA

3204 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

8220 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOYNE, GILL M

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 432 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEEDMONDS, LATOYA NICOLE6150 GORSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEERVIN, KERRY LABRON1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT W182 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSSPEEDINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN3904 ACCESS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTFREEMAN, DESHAWN4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRIGGS, ZACHARY3118 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHILL, JUWAN LAVORIS4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 606 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLLAND, ARVILLE HOWARD398 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON1344 GROVE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUICE, JONIA1702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSIMPLE POSSESSIONJOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR4513 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTLEMAY, ROGER PAUL8208 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW -LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID909 MASTERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyEVADING ARRESTLOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTLOPEZ, VICTOR MARVOQUEO7875 SHALE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYNIXON, JACOB LEVI4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE415 FLEETWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARPARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT9905 HIXSOON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HAL1784430 (EVADING ARREST)PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, MAGNOLIO RAMIREZ2808 FAXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERICHARDSON, JACE ISSACHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROWLEY, STEVEN WESLEY204 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, CHARLESTON DEVONNE4907 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER1723 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER5823 JERRY LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00TAYLOR, CHIOKE3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD BUILDING 4 A3 Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE GRANDMOTHERS CHATTANOOGA, 374063304Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARTIPTON, ZARINA235 HIGHWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEWALLACE, TIMOTHY JOSEPH778 SMITH BEN ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARWILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND9 E 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021902Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWILLIAMS, CORDARO TREVELL7245 EAST BRANIERD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA719 CAVIS AVE. RIPLEY, 380631752Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWRIGHT, EMARION P110 NOBLE PARK CIR KNOXVILLE, 37066Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYCAR JACKINGYOUNG, JASMINE DENISE7531 IRONGATE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUNCHE, MICHAEL L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CANNON, CORTNEY LANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHANCEY, MICHELLE DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA CURTIS, JACOB RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/04/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DEWS, JAMARA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EDMONDS, LATOYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ERVIN, KERRY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION FREEMAN, DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIGGS, ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HILL, JUWAN LAVORIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLLAND, ARVILLE HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/05/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

ICE, JONIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SIMPLE POSSESSION JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LEMAY, ROGER PAUL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT LOPEZ, VICTOR MARVOQUEO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/12/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY NIXON, JACOB LEVI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/30/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/03/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HAL

1784430 (EVADING ARREST)