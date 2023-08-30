Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD 
2609 BANKS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE 
4549 ALABAMA AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374091617 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 
5110 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

BRANUM, AARON WAYNE 
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD 
9879 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD 
2000 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUNCHE, MICHAEL L 
1236 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BYRD, RAPHAEL RASHAD 
4018 SYLVIA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CANNON, CORTNEY LANE 
4013 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHANCEY, MICHELLE DOMINIQUE 
7103 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CHAPMAN, JACK L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CURTIS, JACOB RYAN 
3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE 
7976 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DEWS, JAMARA 
3204 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS 
8220 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOYNE, GILL M 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 432 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EDMONDS, LATOYA NICOLE 
6150 GORSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ERVIN, KERRY LABRON 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT W182 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN 
3904 ACCESS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST

FREEMAN, DESHAWN 
4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRIGGS, ZACHARY 
3118 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HILL, JUWAN LAVORIS 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 606 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLAND, ARVILLE HOWARD 
398 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON 
1344 GROVE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

ICE, JONIA 
1702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SIMPLE POSSESSION

JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR 
4513 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

LEMAY, ROGER PAUL 
8208 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW -

LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID 
909 MASTERSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST

LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY 
6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

LOPEZ, VICTOR MARVOQUEO 
7875 SHALE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON 
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

NIXON, JACOB LEVI 
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE 
415 FLEETWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT 
9905 HIXSOON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HAL
1784430 (EVADING ARREST)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, MAGNOLIO RAMIREZ 
2808 FAXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROWLEY, STEVEN WESLEY 
204 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, CHARLESTON DEVONNE 
4907 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER 
1723 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER 
5823 JERRY LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

TAYLOR, CHIOKE 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD BUILDING 4 A3 Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE GRANDMOTHERS CHATTANOOGA, 374063304 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TIPTON, ZARINA 
235 HIGHWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

WALLACE, TIMOTHY JOSEPH 
778 SMITH BEN ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND 
9 E 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021902 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, CORDARO TREVELL 
7245 EAST BRANIERD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA 
719 CAVIS AVE. RIPLEY, 380631752 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WRIGHT, EMARION P 
110 NOBLE PARK CIR KNOXVILLE, 37066 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CAR JACKING

YOUNG, JASMINE DENISE 
7531 IRONGATE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUNCHE, MICHAEL L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANNON, CORTNEY LANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHANCEY, MICHELLE DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CURTIS, JACOB RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DEWS, JAMARA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDMONDS, LATOYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ERVIN, KERRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • SPEEDING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FREEMAN, DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIGGS, ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILL, JUWAN LAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLAND, ARVILLE HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
ICE, JONIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
LEMAY, ROGER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW -
LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
LOPEZ, VICTOR MARVOQUEO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/12/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PANKEY, NORMAN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HAL
  • 1784430 (EVADING ARREST)
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, CHARLESTON DEVONNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, CHIOKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TIPTON, ZARINA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
WALLACE, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILEY, SHERRY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, JASMINE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/30/2023
Burns, Wilson, Lambert, Williams Win CWGA Play On Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2023
UTC's Ken Jones Named To NCAA Division I Golf Committee
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2023
UTC Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2023
Boyd Buchanan Nips Silverdale In Volleyball Thriller
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2023
Governor Lee Says Special Session Passed 4 Of His Proposals
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Spies Large Man Sitting On His Porch At Night; Man Finds Furniture, Clothes Dumped At Community Center
  • 8/30/2023

A man at a residence on Enclave Road told police he went downstairs in his house to turn off the lights. He said he looked out the window into the back yard and saw a large man sitting in a chair ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD 2609 BANKS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR ... more

Governor Lee Says Special Session Passed 4 Of His Proposals
  • 8/29/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday marked the close of the special legislative session on public safety and "thanked Tennesseans for engaging in continued efforts to strengthen safety across ... more

Breaking News
Water Service, Various Fees Going Up At Signal Mountain
  • 8/29/2023
"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • 8/29/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023
Abuse Of Minor Report Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/29/2023
Police Blotter: Victoria’s Secret Thieves Take $2,200 In Merchandise; Guest Won’t Leave Read House
  • 8/29/2023
Opinion
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Labor Day 2023: The Federal Courts' Role In Labor's Progress
  • 8/29/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
  • 8/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
  • 8/28/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
  • 8/28/2023
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
  • 8/28/2023
“The Gibby” Salutes Local Golf Legend With Event At Ooltewah Club
  • 8/28/2023
Burns, Wilson, Lambert, Williams Win CWGA Play On Tuesday
  • 8/29/2023
UTC's Ken Jones Named To NCAA Division I Golf Committee
  • 8/29/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Finding Fauna Among Facts During Tour Of Sherman Reservation
  • 8/29/2023
Hixson Walmart Has Pop Up Art Exhibit
  • 8/29/2023
Did You Know?- Advertising
Did You Know?- Advertising
  • 8/30/2023
Vocabulary (Isn’t Boring) Now On Display At The Jewish Cultural Center
Vocabulary (Isn’t Boring) Now On Display At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 8/29/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting Largest Volunteer Event Of The Year Sept. 22
  • 8/29/2023
Entertainment
Scenic City Chorale Welcomes New Music Director, Seeks Singers
  • 8/29/2023
Final Parkside Sessions Is Thursday
  • 8/29/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
  • 8/29/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
LeeU Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Lineup
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Labor Day 2023: The Federal Courts' Role In Labor's Progress
  • 8/29/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Royal Chemical Opens New High-Speed Bottling Line In Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
The Gear Closet To Celebrate Grand Reopening At New Location Saturday
  • 8/29/2023
Real Estate
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
  • 8/28/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Announces New Board Of Directors
  • 8/28/2023
Student Scene
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Terri Kirby Joins GNTC Foundation’s Board Of Trustees
Terri Kirby Joins GNTC Foundation’s Board Of Trustees
  • 8/29/2023
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
  • 8/28/2023
Living Well
Hamilton To Hold Men’s Health And Urology Event Sept. 16
Hamilton To Hold Men’s Health And Urology Event Sept. 16
  • 8/29/2023
Hamilton County Coalition Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day
  • 8/29/2023
BlueCross Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic In Chattanooga Sept. 23
  • 8/29/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Hires New Park Stewardship And Maintenance Director
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Hires New Park Stewardship And Maintenance Director
  • 8/29/2023
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
  • 8/29/2023
TWRA Presents Fishing Regulations; Conservation Raffle Nets $2.5 Million
  • 8/28/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
  • 8/28/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Constance "Connie" Garner Webster
Constance "Connie" Garner Webster
  • 8/29/2023
Lamar Eaton
Lamar Eaton
  • 8/29/2023
Donald Harris Rogers
Donald Harris Rogers
  • 8/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
  • 8/29/2023
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
  • 8/29/2023
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
  • 8/28/2023