Man, 48, Shot And Killed Late Tuesday Night On Maryland Street

  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A man, 48, was shot and killed on Maryland Street late Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to Maryland Street near Spears Avenue at 11:42 p.m. on a call of a person shot. They found a man bleeding and unresponsive on the porch of a residence and administered CPR until medics arrived and took the victim to the hospital where he died from his injuries early this morning.

Officers found bullet holes to the residence and there was a report of tires screeching immediately after the sound of gunshots.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

