House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital

  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023
photo by CFD
Two people were transported to the hospital following a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon off Wilcox Boulevard.

Blue Shift personnel responded to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue at 1:21 p.m. to a residential fire involving a duplex, with one apartment in the front and one apartment in the back of the structure. Residents in the rear apartment had smoke coming through their wall, called 911 and escaped.

One adult and one juvenile were taken to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation.


Officials said, "CFD’s Special Operations chief happened to be at the traffic light on Wilcox Boulevard when the call came out and spotted smoke. He pulled into the scene and began relaying information to dispatch and incoming companies.

"Engine 4 arrived and made an interior attack on the front unit where the fire was located. They had a quick knockdown, containing the fire to the front unit where no one was home.

"Other crews assisted firefighting operations, including searches of the residence, ventilation and overhaul."

The American Red Cross will be assisting three impacted residents.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 10, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD, CFD Investigations, CFD Safety chief, CFD Special Ops chief and EPB responded.
photo by CFD
  • Breaking News
  • 8/30/2023
  • 8/30/2023

Two people were transported to the hospital following a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon off Wilcox Boulevard. Blue Shift personnel responded to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue at 1:21 p.m. ... more

