Latest Headlines

Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, August 31, 2023

An individual reported that their mail had been stolen in the 10000 block of Moore Road.

An individual that came to city hall to pay court fines was found to have a Hamilton County warrant. They were taken into custody and transported to the jail.

A purse found on the Greenway was turned into police. An officer attempted to locate the owner but they weren’t home.

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested in court for a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 4000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A concerned citizen requested an officer to check the well-being of an individual in the 9200 block of Lee Highway who appeared to be ill. Everything checked out okay.

An officer was dispatched to the area near Edgmon Road and Lee Highway after a mower was reportedly blocking the roadway. Nothing was located.

A credit card was found outside city hall during court. The owner could not be located.

An individual in court for traffic charges was observed driving away from court with a suspended license. The driver was arrested and charged with the offense.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a petition to revoke bond warrant from original drug related charges. The fugitive was booked and given a new court date.

An officer was requested by an employer to check the well-being of a delivery driver who had missed a delivery and was showing a location on Tallant Road. The area was checked but nothing was found.

Police responded to an alarm at Wired Coffee, in the 5700 block of Main Street. Everything checked out okay.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.

A Robinson Farm neighborhood resident reported to night shift officers that a truck pulled next to their driveway and blacked itself out. When the resident shined a flashlight on the truck it quickly left the area, but not before the complainant got a tag number. Police located the truck and made contact but the driver denied being in the Robinson Farm area.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on theft and criminal conspiracy warrants.

A night shift officer made contact with an individual walking near Dead Man’s Curve on Lee Highway who had just been released from the county jail and was walking home. The officer provided the individual a courtesy ride.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
County Commission Approves Legal Payments In Wamp-Taylor Lawsuit That Now Total $290,000
County Commission Approves Legal Payments In Wamp-Taylor Lawsuit That Now Total $290,000
  • Breaking News
  • 8/30/2023
Cleveland Volleyball Shutsout Knox Catholic
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2023
UTC Soccer Hosts Austin Peay Thursday at Finley Stadium
  • Sports
  • 8/30/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It
  • 8/31/2023

A man at a business on Appling Street told police a vendor contacted them saying they owed them $58,242.09 for a service. The man said their records showed the check was mailed from the Post ... more

Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/31/2023

An individual reported that their mail had been stolen in the 10000 block of Moore Road. An individual that came to city hall to pay court fines was found to have a Hamilton County warrant. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital
House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital
  • 8/30/2023
Concurrent Grand Jury Strongly Recommends A Veterans' Court
  • 8/30/2023
3 Contend For Mayor Of Dalton
3 Contend For Mayor Of Dalton
  • 8/30/2023
VIDEO: Tn. Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton Responds To Tuesday's Physical Altercation With Rep. Pearson On Mix 104.1
  • 8/30/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/30/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Sports
Mocs Football Preparing Trip To North Alabama To Open 2023 Season
  • 8/30/2023
Chattanooga State Baseball Begins Fall Season Following Near JUCO World Series Year
  • 8/30/2023
CFC Hosts Los Angeles Sunday In Fan Appreciation Night
  • 8/30/2023
UTC Soccer Hosts Austin Peay Thursday at Finley Stadium
  • 8/30/2023
Lee Women Travel To Lenoir-Ryne To Open Six-Game Slate
  • 8/30/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Holiday Garbage & Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 8/30/2023
Did You Know?- Advertising
Did You Know?- Advertising
  • 8/30/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Final Parkside Sessions Is Thursday
  • 8/29/2023
Scenic City Chorale Welcomes New Music Director, Seeks Singers
  • 8/29/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Chattanooga Gas Announces Shield Of Warmth Bill Payment Assistance Program
  • 8/30/2023
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Federal Court Sponsoring Sept. 18 Public Reading Of The U.S. Constitution
  • 8/30/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
  • 8/28/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
MaryEllen Locher Breast Center Designated As A Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center
  • 8/30/2023
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Hires 3 New Team Members
  • 8/30/2023
In Memory Of Hugh (Sandy) Hannah III Memorial Ride Donates To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
In Memory Of Hugh (Sandy) Hannah III Memorial Ride Donates To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/30/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Namon Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Namon Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
TWRA Plans Increased Management For OHV Use On North Cumberland WMA
TWRA Plans Increased Management For OHV Use On North Cumberland WMA
  • 8/30/2023
Inaugural "Bill Dance Giant Bass Open" Slated For Oct. 21-22 At Lake Chickamauga In Dayton
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Henry Thomas Dotson
Henry Thomas Dotson
  • 8/30/2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Dobbs Davis
Elizabeth “Betty” Dobbs Davis
  • 8/30/2023
Preston Maddox
Preston Maddox
  • 8/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
  • 8/30/2023
Willis, Junior Darial (Cleveland)
Willis, Junior Darial (Cleveland)
  • 8/29/2023
Masingale, Dillard Waymon (Athens)
Masingale, Dillard Waymon (Athens)
  • 8/29/2023