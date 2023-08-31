Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual reported that their mail had been stolen in the 10000 block of Moore Road.

An individual that came to city hall to pay court fines was found to have a Hamilton County warrant. They were taken into custody and transported to the jail.

A purse found on the Greenway was turned into police. An officer attempted to locate the owner but they weren’t home.

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested in court for a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 4000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A concerned citizen requested an officer to check the well-being of an individual in the 9200 block of Lee Highway who appeared to be ill. Everything checked out okay.

An officer was dispatched to the area near Edgmon Road and Lee Highway after a mower was reportedly blocking the roadway. Nothing was located.

A credit card was found outside city hall during court. The owner could not be located.

An individual in court for traffic charges was observed driving away from court with a suspended license. The driver was arrested and charged with the offense.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a petition to revoke bond warrant from original drug related charges. The fugitive was booked and given a new court date.

An officer was requested by an employer to check the well-being of a delivery driver who had missed a delivery and was showing a location on Tallant Road. The area was checked but nothing was found.

Police responded to an alarm at Wired Coffee, in the 5700 block of Main Street. Everything checked out okay.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.

A Robinson Farm neighborhood resident reported to night shift officers that a truck pulled next to their driveway and blacked itself out. When the resident shined a flashlight on the truck it quickly left the area, but not before the complainant got a tag number. Police located the truck and made contact but the driver denied being in the Robinson Farm area.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on theft and criminal conspiracy warrants.

A night shift officer made contact with an individual walking near Dead Man’s Curve on Lee Highway who had just been released from the county jail and was walking home. The officer provided the individual a courtesy ride.