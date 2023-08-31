Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village





Bethel Village reported that thousands of dollars worth of groundskeeping equipment was stolen from their property Tuesday morning.Officials said, "We are disheartened to share that early Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, a major theft occurred on the Bethel Bible Village campus. Thousands of dollars of groundskeeping equipment was stolen by a suspect driving a red pickup truck with black trim around the bottom, pulling a trailer attached. The equipment included two industrial size Kubota mowers, blowers, weed eaters, chain saws and other miscellaneous tools."A theft of this magnitude takes away from caring for children who need us most. We are thankful to our community and supporters, and we know that we will get through this tough time together."Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5000.