Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:



No Bills:

1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 08/30/2023

1 BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 08/30/2023

1 BROOKS JR, FLOYD EDWARD POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

1 COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 08/30/2023

2 COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA DESTRUCTION OF AND TAMPERING WITH GOV'T. RECORDS 08/30/2023

1 JAMES JR, DEUTRICH OLIVER POSSESSION OF XANAX 08/30/2023

2 JAMES JR, DEUTRICH OLIVER POSSESSION OF HYRDOCODONE 08/30/2023

3 JAMES JR, DEUTRICH OLIVER POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/30/2023

1 JONES, DARRIUN LEBRON ASSAULT 08/30/2023

1 JONES, JAYLON D POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

2 JONES, JAYLON D POSSESSING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

1 LANFORD, CHARLES VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 08/30/2023

1 LUSTER III, CLIFFORD JAMES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

2 LUSTER III, CLIFFORD JAMES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 08/30/2023

3 LUSTER III, CLIFFORD JAMES POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/30/2023

4 LUSTER III, CLIFFORD JAMES POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

5 LUSTER III, CLIFFORD JAMES DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 08/30/2023

6 LUSTER III, CLIFFORD JAMES LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) 08/30/2023

1 POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023

1 VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 08/30/2023

1 WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/30/2023

2 WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL EVADING ARREST 08/30/2023

3 WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE 08/30/2023

4 WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 08/30/2023

1 WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL RECKLESS DRIVING 08/30/2023

2 WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL EVADING ARREST 08/30/2023

True Bills:

315935 1 BROOKS JR, FLOYD EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023

315936 1 COLLINS, MARCELLA ANN ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 08/30/2023

315936 2 COLLINS, MARCELLA ANN AGGRAVATED ABUSE OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT 08/30/2023

315936 3 COLLINS, MARCELLA ANN ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 08/30/2023

315936 4 COLLINS, MARCELLA ANN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 08/30/2023

315937 1 CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315938 1 MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315939 1 CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVICTION 08/30/2023

315939 2 CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

315939 3 CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/30/2023

315939 4 CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315940 1 DIAZ JR, FILIBERTO POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315941 1 JAMES JR, DEUTRICH OLIVER POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 08/30/2023

315942 1 JAMES JR, DEUTRICH OLIVER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/30/2023

315943 1 JOHNSON JR, JAMES DOUGLAS THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023

315944 1 JONES, JAYLON D THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023

315945 1 JONES, JAYLON D POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/30/2023

315945 2 JONES, JAYLON D POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315945 3 JONES, JAYLON D POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

315946 1 JONES, JAYLON D RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/30/2023



315946 2 JONES, JAYLON D AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/30/2023

315946 3 JONES, JAYLON D ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 08/30/2023

315947 1 JONES, JAYLON D RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 08/30/2023

315947 2 JONES, JAYLON D VANDALISM 08/30/2023

315947 3 JONES, JAYLON D VANDALISM 08/30/2023

315947 4 JONES, JAYLON D ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 08/30/2023

315947 5 JONES, JAYLON D POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

315948 1 MANGHAM, JERRIAL ALOYSIUS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/30/2023

315949 1 MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023

315950 1 MORGAN, BRANDON LEE AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 08/30/2023

315950 2 MORGAN, BRANDON LEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023

315951 1 POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 08/30/2023

315951 2 POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH EVADING ARREST 08/30/2023

315951 3 POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 08/30/2023

315953 1 SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315953 2 SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/30/2023

315953 3 SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

315952 1 SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 08/30/2023

315952 2 SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/30/2023

315952 3 SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 08/30/2023

315954 1 SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/30/2023

315955 1 VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT POSS. OF FENTANYL 08/30/2023



315956 1 VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT FAILURE TO APPEAR 08/30/2023

315957 1 WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTION 08/30/2023

315957 2 WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY THEFT OF FIREARM 08/30/2023

315958 1 WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTION 08/30/2023

315959 1 WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON THEFT OF PROPERTY 08/30/2023