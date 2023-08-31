Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session

“Governor Brian Kemp is not being honest with the people of Georgia. He is allowing his disdain for President Trump to cloud his judgement.

"I encourage him to take a deep breathe and read the Georgia Consitution. Specifically, Section 2, paragraph 7… which outlines his clear power to call an emergency session.

"As the corrupt Fulton County DA continues to target Donald Trump… I only have one question for the Governor: When are you going to stand with the people of Georgia and convene the emergency session that your constituents are demanding?”