Latest Headlines

Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session

  • Thursday, August 31, 2023
""

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore from Dade County held a press conference "countering Governor Brian Kemp’s claim that the Georgia legislature does not have the power to call an emergency session to investigate and defund the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis."

He said, 

“Governor Brian Kemp is not being honest with the people of Georgia. He is allowing his disdain for President Trump to cloud his judgement.

"I encourage him to take a deep breathe and read the Georgia Consitution. Specifically, Section 2, paragraph 7… which outlines his clear power to call an emergency session.

"As the corrupt Fulton County DA continues to target Donald Trump… I only have one question for the Governor: When are you going to stand with the people of Georgia and convene the emergency session that your constituents are demanding?”

Latest Headlines
Pair Rob Tobacco King In Cleveland
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #3
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Covenant Volleyball Picked First By Collegiate Conference Of The South Coaches
  • Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Breaking News
Pair Rob Tobacco King In Cleveland
  • 8/31/2023

Two men armed with a handgun robbed the Tobacco King in Cleveland, Tn., on Wednesday night. At the store at 2245 Spring Place Road at 9:30 p.m., the pair took cash from the register, tobacco ... more

Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session
  • 8/31/2023

"" Georgia State Senator Colton Moore from Dade County held a press conference "countering Governor Brian Kemp’s claim that the Georgia legislature does not have the power to ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/31/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 08/30/2023 1 BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED ... more

Breaking News
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It
  • 8/31/2023
Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • 8/31/2023
Covenant Volleyball Picked First By Collegiate Conference Of The South Coaches
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Players For Chattanooga State Baseball
Upcoming Players For Chattanooga State Baseball
  • 8/31/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Holiday Garbage & Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 8/30/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
Chattanooga Gas Announces Shield Of Warmth Bill Payment Assistance Program
  • 8/30/2023
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Real Estate
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
  • 8/31/2023
Roy Lee Fowler
Roy Lee Fowler
  • 8/31/2023
Betty Farmer Johnson
Betty Farmer Johnson
  • 8/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Webb, William Thomas "Tommy" (Decatur)
Webb, William Thomas "Tommy" (Decatur)
  • 8/31/2023
White, Jimmy Edward (LaFayette)
White, Jimmy Edward (LaFayette)
  • 8/31/2023
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
  • 8/30/2023