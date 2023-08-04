Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BEARD, MICA DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOOTH, MATT L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BREDWELL, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROTHERS, AARON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/30/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/26/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CARPENTER, DESTINY ANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/19/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COOK, BRANDON JAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/22/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CORDELL, SETH A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT COVARRUBIAS-OLIVA, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/06/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADDIS, MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRISHAM, ROBERT JACOB

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/21/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, CLYDE MONROE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/28/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000 HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOLT, TRACY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/25/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, QUINTON LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/24/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II COCAINE

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION LEE, DEANDRE ARRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NEELY, TAYLOR LANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMOS, CESAR TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTOM

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/16/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE SKYLES, KIRLAND B

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, DARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, FELECIA LATONYA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/17/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TUCKER, TRACY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT UPSHAW, ROGER WILLIAMS

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/15/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) VARNELL, MARCUS CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/27/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



