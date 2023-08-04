Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIKENS, SABRINA KAY 
801 HOWARD BEAVET RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE 
1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA 
1616 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BATEY, SAMMY JOE 
6702 CO RD 53 STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BEARD, MICA DEVIN 
2907 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY 
401 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374061136 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOOTH, MATT L 
209 BRENTWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374152612 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BREDWELL, DAVID LEE 
3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773487 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROTHERS, AARON 
2000 EAST 23TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE 
471 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN 
1621 LAKE MARINA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CARPENTER, DESTINY ANN 
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK 
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOK, BRANDON JAY 
4607 MURRARY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CORDELL, SETH A 
563 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTNOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

COVARRUBIAS-OLIVA, JESUS 
6204 SAGEFIELD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL 
241 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 374101312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE 
3034 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062141 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE 
3001 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM 
128 ROBERTS ROAD HOMLESS DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES 
5305 N ATLANTIC AVE HOMLESS COCOA BEACH, 32931 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE 
6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADDIS, MELISSA 
513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL 
132 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRISHAM, ROBERT JACOB 
221 JACKSON ST TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, CLYDE MONROE 
83 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL 
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000

HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C 
1829 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374062625 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HOLT, TRACY WAYNE 
5454 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DANIEL EVANS 
6517 PRICKLEY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE 
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, QUINTON LEE 
111 GLANVEIW DR TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA 
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD 
119 OELL DR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN 
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II COCAINE
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LEE, DEANDRE ARRON 
1720 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MCKINNEY, MICHAEL LEE 
5425 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NEELY, TAYLOR LANE 
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER 
987 15TH AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED/CHILD N
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

RAMOS, CESAR TOMAS 
1311 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID 
1035 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35598 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD 
3708 6TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD 
241 WATER STREET APT 241 CHATTANOOGAT, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTOM 
4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113812 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SKYLES, KIRLAND B 
1201 OLD UNION ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, DARREN LEE 
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373793934 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, FELECIA LATONYA 
218 NORTH HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TUCKER, TRACY JAMES 
4210 LAKE HAVEN LN Chattanooga, 374162905 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UPSHAW, ROGER WILLIAMS 
204 PROSPECT CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

VARNELL, MARCUS CRAIG 
4021 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD 
1501 E 36TH ST Chattanooga, 374072424 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW 
5309 HIGHWAY 153 Hixson, 373434912 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BEARD, MICA DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOOTH, MATT L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BREDWELL, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROTHERS, AARON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/30/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/26/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CARPENTER, DESTINY ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COOK, BRANDON JAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CORDELL, SETH A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
COVARRUBIAS-OLIVA, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/06/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GADDIS, MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRISHAM, ROBERT JACOB
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/21/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, CLYDE MONROE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000
HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOLT, TRACY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, QUINTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/24/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION SCHEDULE II COCAINE
  • POSSESSION SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LEE, DEANDRE ARRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NEELY, TAYLOR LANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMOS, CESAR TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTOM
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/16/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SKYLES, KIRLAND B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, DARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, FELECIA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TUCKER, TRACY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UPSHAW, ROGER WILLIAMS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
VARNELL, MARCUS CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
UTC's Brown, Person Named To Buck Buchanan Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Mocs Athletics Hosts "UTC Night" At The Lookouts
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
UTC Cross Country Releases Season Schedule
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Mocs Soccer Hosts Western Kentucky In Exhibition Saturday
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Undefeated Chattanooga FC Hosts Savannah Clovers Saturday
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKENS, SABRINA KAY 801 HOWARD BEAVET RD DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Sheriff's Office Carrying Out Death Investigation On Gracie Mac Lane In Ooltewah
  • 8/3/2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was carrying out a death investigation on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 8400 block of Gracie Mac Lane in ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/3/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE THEFT OF PROPERTY 07/26/2023 2 HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 07/26/2023 ... more

Breaking News
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 8/3/2023
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
  • 8/3/2023
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
  • 8/3/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/3/2023
Man Gets 3-Year Suspended Term In Stabbing On E. 34th Street
Man Gets 3-Year Suspended Term In Stabbing On E. 34th Street
  • 8/3/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response (2)
  • 8/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/4/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Merrick Garland Mess - And Response (4)
  • 8/2/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
  • 8/3/2023
UTC's Brown, Person Named To Buck Buchanan Watch List
  • 8/3/2023
Mocs Athletics Hosts "UTC Night" At The Lookouts
  • 8/3/2023
UTC Cross Country Releases Season Schedule
  • 8/3/2023
Mocs Soccer Hosts Western Kentucky In Exhibition Saturday
  • 8/3/2023
Happenings
1-Hour Closure Of Lake Resort Drive Set Friday Morning
  • 8/3/2023
Døds Diving Competition Is In Chattanooga Saturday
  • 8/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Hugh Dorsey - Georgia Giant? (1871-1948)
  • 8/3/2023
2nd Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts With A Full Slate of Events Aug. 25-27
  • 8/3/2023
All Day AE Day At Dayton Brings A Love For Aerospace Education To Cadets
  • 8/3/2023
Entertainment
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Jess Goggans Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/2/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response (2)
  • 8/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/4/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Dirty Dough Cookies Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/1/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens Chattanooga Location
  • 8/1/2023
Business
River City Company Announces 2023-2024 Board Of Directors
  • 8/3/2023
Astec Industries Net Sales Increase 10 Percent Over 2022 Second Quarter
  • 8/3/2023
100% Of Chattanooga Gas’ Fuel Supply For Residential And Small Business Customers Now From Next Generation Natural Gas
  • 8/3/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
CGLA Highlighted As TCSC Names State’s Outstanding Changemaker Public Charter High Schools
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga Preparatory School Has Opening Walk As School Starts
  • 8/3/2023
Applications Open For K-12 TVA STEM Education Grants
  • 8/3/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
  • 8/3/2023
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
  • 8/2/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
Obituaries
Charles P.B. “Scobey” Newman
Charles P.B. “Scobey” Newman
  • 8/3/2023
Hazel Lorene White
Hazel Lorene White
  • 8/3/2023
Ruby Casey Queen Christian
Ruby Casey Queen Christian
  • 8/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Weaver, Debbie Dean (Summerville)
  • 8/3/2023
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 8/3/2023
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/2/2023