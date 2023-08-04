Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AIKENS, SABRINA KAY
801 HOWARD BEAVET RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE
1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
1616 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BATEY, SAMMY JOE
6702 CO RD 53 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BEARD, MICA DEVIN
2907 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY
401 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374061136
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOOTH, MATT L
209 BRENTWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374152612
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BREDWELL, DAVID LEE
3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773487
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROTHERS, AARON
2000 EAST 23TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
471 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN
1621 LAKE MARINA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CARPENTER, DESTINY ANN
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COOK, BRANDON JAY
4607 MURRARY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CORDELL, SETH A
563 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTNOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
COVARRUBIAS-OLIVA, JESUS
6204 SAGEFIELD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL
241 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
3034 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062141
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
3001 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM
128 ROBERTS ROAD HOMLESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES
5305 N ATLANTIC AVE HOMLESS COCOA BEACH, 32931
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE
6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GADDIS, MELISSA
513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
132 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRISHAM, ROBERT JACOB
221 JACKSON ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, CLYDE MONROE
83 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C
1829 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOLT, TRACY WAYNE
5454 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DANIEL EVANS
6517 PRICKLEY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, QUINTON LEE
111 GLANVEIW DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD
119 OELL DR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II COCAINE
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LEE, DEANDRE ARRON
1720 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MCKINNEY, MICHAEL LEE
5425 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NEELY, TAYLOR LANE
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
987 15TH AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED/CHILD N
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
RAMOS, CESAR TOMAS
1311 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID
1035 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35598
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD
3708 6TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD
241 WATER STREET APT 241 CHATTANOOGAT, 37401
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTOM
4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113812
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SKYLES, KIRLAND B
1201 OLD UNION ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, DARREN LEE
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373793934
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, FELECIA LATONYA
218 NORTH HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TUCKER, TRACY JAMES
4210 LAKE HAVEN LN Chattanooga, 374162905
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UPSHAW, ROGER WILLIAMS
204 PROSPECT CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
VARNELL, MARCUS CRAIG
4021 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD
1501 E 36TH ST Chattanooga, 374072424
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
5309 HIGHWAY 153 Hixson, 373434912
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
