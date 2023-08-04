Troublesome Blue Light Bar Gets 2 New Violations

There are ongoing problems with the Blue Light Bar on Station Street in the city’s “entertainment district”, city Beer Board members were told Thursday.

The business has had its beer license suspended for violations of the city’s beer code multiple times since opening, as well as being revoked then reinstated, then revoked again for not following an executive order from Mayor Tim Kelly for businesses on Station Street to close by 1 a.m.to stem violence in the area.

Owner Brian Joyce was ordered to create a security plan for public safety, which was not submitted by the deadline given to him by the Beer Board. The matter was sent to court to be settled and Mr. Joyce was required to stay that day, until a security plan had been developed that was acceptable to him and to the Chattanooga Police, with the understanding that the Beer Board approval would also be needed. The safety plan that was required to keep the business open was filed on June 23. The Beer Board gave its approval at the meeting on Thursday morning.



Between the time the plan was filed on June 23 and now, two additional violations have occurred at the Blue Light, it was stated. Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald said that the violations are now enforceable by the Chancery Court where the plan was filed, not the Chattanooga Beer Board. The two new violations are scheduled to go before the court on Aug. 15.