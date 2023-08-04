Latest Headlines

Troublesome Blue Light Bar Gets 2 New Violations

  • Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Gail Perry

There are ongoing problems with the Blue Light Bar on Station Street in the city’s “entertainment district”, city Beer Board members were told Thursday.

The business has had its beer license suspended for violations of the city’s beer code multiple times since opening, as well as being revoked then reinstated, then revoked again for not following an executive order from Mayor Tim Kelly for businesses on Station Street to close by 1 a.m.to stem violence in the area.

Owner Brian Joyce was ordered to create a security plan for public safety, which was not submitted by the deadline given to him by the Beer Board. The matter was sent to court to be settled and Mr. Joyce was required to stay that day, until a security plan had been developed that was acceptable to him and to the Chattanooga Police, with the understanding that the Beer Board approval would also be needed. The safety plan that was required to keep the business open was filed on June 23. The Beer Board gave its approval at the meeting on Thursday morning.

Between the time the plan was filed on June 23 and now, two additional violations have occurred at the Blue Light, it was stated. Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald said that the violations are now enforceable by the Chancery Court where the plan was filed, not the Chattanooga Beer Board. The two new violations are scheduled to go before the court on Aug. 15.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
"Shady's Corner" Making Life Miserable For Nearby Residents, Mosque
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
Troublesome Blue Light Bar Gets 2 New Violations
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
I-24 Reopened, Families Allowed To Return After Major Chemical Fire At McBrien Road
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2023
UTC's Brown, Person Named To Buck Buchanan Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKENS, SABRINA KAY 801 HOWARD BEAVET RD DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Sheriff's Office Carrying Out Death Investigation On Gracie Mac Lane In Ooltewah
  • 8/3/2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was carrying out a death investigation on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 8400 block of Gracie Mac Lane in ... more

Mayor Kelly Outlines Accomplishments At 2023 State Of The City Event
  • 8/3/2023

Mayor Tim Kelly held his 2023 State of the City Event at the Walker Theatre while outlining accomplishments of his administration. The program featured a fireside chat between Local 3 News ... more

Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/3/2023
Man Shot And Killed In Piney Woods On Thursday Afternoon; Victim Shot Multiple Times
  • 8/3/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 8/3/2023
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
  • 8/3/2023
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
  • 8/3/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response (2)
  • 8/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/4/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Merrick Garland Mess - And Response (4)
  • 8/2/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
  • 8/3/2023
UTC's Brown, Person Named To Buck Buchanan Watch List
  • 8/3/2023
Mocs Athletics Hosts "UTC Night" At The Lookouts
  • 8/3/2023
UTC Cross Country Releases Season Schedule
  • 8/3/2023
Mocs Soccer Hosts Western Kentucky In Exhibition Saturday
  • 8/3/2023
Happenings
1-Hour Closure Of Lake Resort Drive Set Friday Morning
  • 8/3/2023
Døds Diving Competition Is In Chattanooga Saturday
  • 8/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Hugh Dorsey - Georgia Giant? (1871-1948)
  • 8/3/2023
2nd Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts With A Full Slate of Events Aug. 25-27
  • 8/3/2023
All Day AE Day At Dayton Brings A Love For Aerospace Education To Cadets
  • 8/3/2023
Entertainment
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Jess Goggans Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/2/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response (2)
  • 8/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/4/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Dirty Dough Cookies Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/1/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens Chattanooga Location
  • 8/1/2023
Business
River City Company Announces 2023-2024 Board Of Directors
  • 8/3/2023
Astec Industries Net Sales Increase 10 Percent Over 2022 Second Quarter
  • 8/3/2023
100% Of Chattanooga Gas’ Fuel Supply For Residential And Small Business Customers Now From Next Generation Natural Gas
  • 8/3/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
CGLA Highlighted As TCSC Names State’s Outstanding Changemaker Public Charter High Schools
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga Preparatory School Has Opening Walk As School Starts
  • 8/3/2023
Applications Open For K-12 TVA STEM Education Grants
  • 8/3/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
  • 8/3/2023
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
  • 8/2/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
Obituaries
Charles P.B. “Scobey” Newman
Charles P.B. “Scobey” Newman
  • 8/3/2023
Hazel Lorene White
Hazel Lorene White
  • 8/3/2023
Ruby Casey Queen Christian
Ruby Casey Queen Christian
  • 8/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Weaver, Debbie Dean (Summerville)
  • 8/3/2023
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 8/3/2023
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/2/2023