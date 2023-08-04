"Shady's Corner" Making Life Miserable For Nearby Residents, Mosque

The city Beer Board on Thursday heard new complaints about "Shady's Corner" bar near a mosque at Cemetery Avenue.

Two representatives from the mosque and the neighborhood returned with complaints that the business has disrupted the neighborhood since it opened in April. They asked the board “what is considered a nuisance?”

A beer permit was given to James Heeley for the bar at 1402 Cemetery Avenue in April after it had been denied at an earlier meeting. Mr. Heeley renovated a dilapidated building that is six feet from the adjacent Islamic Center which has been in that location for 39 years. The city codes prohibit an establishment selling beer to be located closer than 500 feet from a church, however 1402 Cemetery Ave. had been rezoned to UGC, Urban General Commercial which allowed the bar to locate there. That zoning also has less restrictive parking requirements. Shady’s Corner has only seven parking spaces with any more vehicles having to use on street parking.

The Chattanooga Beer Board approved a beer permit after the denial was appealed, and a beer license was eventually given to the business, despite the heavy opposition and many people from the community surrounding the bar coming to the meetings to give reasons it should be denied.

Gary Rudolph, the resident living closest to Shady’s Corner, said that he cannot sleep due to the noise. The bar opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 3 a.m., however employees are there beyond closing time and then deliveries begin and dumpsters are emptied. There is also amplified music going all the time, said Mr. Rudolph, so it is virtually disturbing the neighbors 24 hours a day. He said he cannot enjoy his home and now he cannot sell it because nobody wants to deal with the noise, lack of parking and bad behavior of the customers.

With just seven assigned parking spaces, customers park for blocks along the city streets and lots owned by nearby business, in residents’ driveways and a grassy yard area owned by the Islamic Center. It is estimated that there are 150-200 cars there each night. And a food truck has parked in Mr. Rudolph’s driveway blocking it and causing the area to smell like Thai food, he said.

A member of the Islamic Center echoed what Mr. Rudolph said and added that the crowds from the bar line up in front of the windows and doors of the mosque, while the congregation is praying. People urinate on the buildings, drunks lay around on the sidewalk and people chant “you lost” into the Ring Camera at the mosque, then they blind the camera with bright lights so it cannot record what is happening or identify the people involved. "They have no respect for us," he said.



He said he has decided not to confront those creating the problems, that is a job for the people who are in authority, he said. The mosque has put up no parking/tow away signs so they can have vehicles towed. Both men and other neighbors have contacted the police many times about all the problems but they said the city has done nothing. This business has dominated the community since the bar opened. He said people are asking “Why is the bar allowed to do this?” concluding that they must know somebody.”



Beer Inspector Sergeant Jason Wood said he will make an official visit to the bar regarding the complaints the board heard. Some of the issues such as blocking driveways and the food truck parking in a driveway are considered to be traffic offences, he said. And he will be able to address the litter and trash that is both a violation of the beer code and the city code. And he will make it clear to the owner of Shady’s Corner that the city’s noise ordinance applies to the bar. The two people asking for help were told to keep documentation and to continue making calls to the police to report activities that are a nuisance.

