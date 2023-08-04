Man, 32, Assaulted And Shot On East 13th Street Early Friday

A man, 32, was shot early Friday morning on East 13th Street.

Chattanooga Police answered a shots fired call on East 13th Street at 12:49 a.m. and found that a person had been shot.

The man suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound in the 2200 block of East 13th and was taken to the hospital for treatment once police arrived at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows he was standing outside a residence when an unknown man approached, assaulted, and shot him before running away.



This is an ongoing investigation.

