New School Facilities Plan To Be Unveiled Aug. 17; Dr. Robertson Cites School Consolidation Need

  • Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson and County Mayor Weston Wamp will reveal a collaborative, long-term school facilities plan Aug. 17, Dr. Robertson told the Civitan Club on Friday.

“Today a major concern of the school system is facilities,” Dr. Robertson said. An ever-aging estimate puts repairs near $1 billion, and Dr. Robertson said consolidation of the district’s 81 school buildings is the only answer.

“We’re going to have to be aggressive,” he said. “For some reason in Chattanooga we don’t like to have those conversations.” But he said it’s not enough to tackle deferred maintenance or issue traditional bonds for new buildings.

The County Commission surprised the school board in mid-June by nixing $6 million in the budget for deferred maintenance of school buildings. County Mayor Wamp has promised the money would be redirected to generate, eventually, as much as $65 million for building repairs.

The facilities plan will be revealed as a recommendation and will be open to public scrutiny and input.

COMPETING AGAINST PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dr. Robertson said better facilities and athletic fields will help public schools attract local students now lost to private schools. He also pledged to publicize and market public school student success stories.

“We’re going to be fierce in competing for those kids that don’t have legacy connections,” he said.

Dr. Robertson estimated that 15 to 20 percent of Hamilton County children attend private schools.

CLOSING SISKIN EARLY LEARNING CENTERS

Dr. Robertson said Siskin’s announcement Thursday that it will close its early learning centers should act as a call to arms.

“There are not enough good pre-K seats in Hamilton County,” he said. “We’ve got to start putting high-quality pre-K sites in our community.”

“I hate to hear that that is happening,” he said.

PUBLIC VOCATIONAL SCHOOL AT THE GATEWAY BUILDING

The county is in the process of purchasing the 11-acre Golden Gateway property on West M.L. King Boulevard from BlueCross BlueShield, to be used as a vocational school.

Dr. Robertson said that the school will offer career pathways for jobs at downtown companies such as Novonix battery materials company. The school district may model another training program after East Tennessee State University’s BlueSky Institute, which offers a computer science certificate.

The new vocational school would complement the existing Construction Career Center of Dodson Avenue, which offers traditional classes in plumbing and electrical work.

TEACHERS AND STAFF

Dr. Robertson said staff morale in Hamilton County schools is at an “all-time low.” The district’s strategic plan revealed this year includes a mechanism to measure job satisfaction for the first time, in order to improve it.

Solutions are better pay and better working conditions, he said.

A woman told police she was trying to get breakfast at the Community Kitchen when a man, who presumably worked at the kitchen, told her she could not come in and pushed her out the door. She ... more

A man, 32, was shot early Friday morning on East 13th Street. Chattanooga Police answered a shots fired call on East 13th Street at 12:49 a.m. and found that a person had been shot. The ... more

