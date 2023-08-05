Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRE, GERALD

6240 AIRPARK DR APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN

2122 S CEDAR LANE, APT 101 FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BULLS, KATHERINE ELIZABETH

7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ

176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235043

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

1811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLEMAN, KENYA SHERIKA

2505 LATTA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE

7976 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, SHEKERIA RENEE

7303 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



DUNN, DEREK JOSPEH

102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DUPREE, TOMEKIA MICHELLE

2338 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000



DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 373419611

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GENTRY, LEANDRA CELESTE

2007 CARROL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS

888 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HIXSON, DARISHA L

1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER

4341 RED BRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JINKS, ALEXENDRIA

3401 CAMPBELL ST, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



JOHNSON, GREGORY C

3939 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



PACIFICA, LINDA DEBORAH

1268 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 373797868

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



PARKER, MARK LAMAR

1700 WALKER ST Chattanooga, 374041319

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



PHILLIPS, JENNA BLAIRE

4675 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE

1713 La Hugh St Chattanooga, 374062745

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



RAMIREZ GARCIA, VICTOR DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SNYDER, DUSTIN J

1629 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SPARKS, YOLANDA VANESSA

4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

1723 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



TRAN, JOHN HOANG HUY

6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITFIELD, NATHAN A

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD.

APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONWINGFIELD, MYCAL BLAKE1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

