Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRE, GERALD
6240 AIRPARK DR APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN
2122 S CEDAR LANE, APT 101 FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BULLS, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ
176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235043
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
1811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLEMAN, KENYA SHERIKA
2505 LATTA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
7976 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, SHEKERIA RENEE
7303 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
DUNN, DEREK JOSPEH
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DUPREE, TOMEKIA MICHELLE
2338 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 373419611
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GENTRY, LEANDRA CELESTE
2007 CARROL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS
888 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HIXSON, DARISHA L
1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER
4341 RED BRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JINKS, ALEXENDRIA
3401 CAMPBELL ST, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JOHNSON, GREGORY C
3939 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PACIFICA, LINDA DEBORAH
1268 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 373797868
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
PARKER, MARK LAMAR
1700 WALKER ST Chattanooga, 374041319
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PHILLIPS, JENNA BLAIRE
4675 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
1713 La Hugh St Chattanooga, 374062745
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RAMIREZ GARCIA, VICTOR DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SNYDER, DUSTIN J
1629 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SPARKS, YOLANDA VANESSA
4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAN, JOHN HOANG HUY
6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITFIELD, NATHAN A
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD.
APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
WINGFIELD, MYCAL BLAKE
1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
