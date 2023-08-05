Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, August 5, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRE, GERALD 
6240 AIRPARK DR APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN 
2122 S CEDAR LANE, APT 101 FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BULLS, KATHERINE ELIZABETH 
7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ 
176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235043 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE 
1811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLEMAN, KENYA SHERIKA 
2505 LATTA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE 
7976 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, SHEKERIA RENEE 
7303 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

DUNN, DEREK JOSPEH 
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUPREE, TOMEKIA MICHELLE 
2338 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

DYE, DAVID SAMUEL 
7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 373419611 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GENTRY, LEANDRA CELESTE 
2007 CARROL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN 
3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS 
888 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HIXSON, DARISHA L 
1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER 
4341 RED BRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JINKS, ALEXENDRIA 
3401 CAMPBELL ST, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

JOHNSON, GREGORY C 
3939 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PACIFICA, LINDA DEBORAH 
1268 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 373797868 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

PARKER, MARK LAMAR 
1700 WALKER ST Chattanooga, 374041319 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PHILLIPS, JENNA BLAIRE 
4675 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE 
1713 La Hugh St Chattanooga, 374062745 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RAMIREZ GARCIA, VICTOR DANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SNYDER, DUSTIN J 
1629 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SPARKS, YOLANDA VANESSA 
4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAN, JOHN HOANG HUY 
6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITFIELD, NATHAN A 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD.

APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WINGFIELD, MYCAL BLAKE 
1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

