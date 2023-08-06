Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD

1718 JACKSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON

4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME

354 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROWN, WALLACE BRENT

314 PEAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT PTR)



CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CONNER, BRIANNA DOREE

2812 MORGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRANMORE, FRANCES L

855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI

POSSESSION OF ISCHEDULE II FOR RESALE



CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

1720 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN

1710 S GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

HARASSMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN

208 FARM LAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



FARRAR, DANIEL ROSE

105 MALOY DR WINCHESTER, 30720

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

6315 ROSEMARY DR Chattanooga, 374162429

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

8351 PETTY RD Chattanooga, 374213480

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C

207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT FARRAR, DANIEL ROSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9FRADULENT USE OF CREDOT OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/03/1963

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SILMON, GLORIA VANESSA LANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THORNE, RENITA LAKISHA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALKER, LASHUN Q

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/09/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS, CARLA DEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARTIN, DIAMOND SIMONE4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION 9FRADULENT USE OF CREDOT ORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEMAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY4017 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112804Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARPARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN1985 PELL ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREZ, GERARDOAge at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYPHILLIPS, DWAYNE3566 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122827Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFAILURE TO APPEARTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBERSON, MICHAEL EVANHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSILMON, GLORIA VANESSA LANE330B KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS DRIVINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWSIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK3375 WATER LEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND300 NELSON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000THORNE, RENITA LAKISHA3610 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWALKER, LASHUN Q119 HALABEARD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS