Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, August 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD 
1718 JACKSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON 
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME 
354 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BROWN, WALLACE BRENT 
314 PEAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT PTR)

CHILDS, STEVEN COTY 
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE 
7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONNER, BRIANNA DOREE 
2812 MORGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANMORE, FRANCES L 
855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
POSSESSION OF ISCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE 
1720 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN 
1710 S GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN 
208 FARM LAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FARRAR, DANIEL ROSE 
105 MALOY DR WINCHESTER, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON 
6315 ROSEMARY DR Chattanooga, 374162429 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAY, KEVIN JOHN 
8351 PETTY RD Chattanooga, 374213480 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C 
207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, CARLA DEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN, DIAMOND SIMONE 
4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9FRADULENT USE OF CREDOT OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
4017 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN 
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112804 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN 
1985 PELL ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ, GERARDO 

Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

PHILLIPS, DWAYNE 
3566 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122827 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME 
1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERSON, MICHAEL EVAN 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SILMON, GLORIA VANESSA LANE 
330B KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK 
3375 WATER LEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND 
300 NELSON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

THORNE, RENITA LAKISHA 
3610 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL 
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALKER, LASHUN Q 
119 HALABEARD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Here are the mug shots:
BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FARRAR, DANIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9FRADULENT USE OF CREDOT OR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SILMON, GLORIA VANESSA LANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THORNE, RENITA LAKISHA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, LASHUN Q
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2023
Chattanooga FC Mows Down Clovers With Shutout Win, 5-0
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2023
Veterans Beasley, Pili Anchor Vols Linebacker Crew
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2023
Vols Open Exhibition Tour Of Italy With 40-Point Triumph
Vols Open Exhibition Tour Of Italy With 40-Point Triumph
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2023
Tennessee State Amateur Returns To Chattanooga Golf And Country Club
Tennessee State Amateur Returns To Chattanooga Golf And Country Club
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2023
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Intoxicated Couple Argue In Hotel Room; Man's Cash And Gun Stolen From His Car Overnight
  • 8/6/2023

Police received an anonymous complaint concerning a disorder inside a room at the Clemons Hotel at 730 Chestnut St. Police found a man and woman who appeared to be in a romantic relationship ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/6/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD 1718 JACKSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Breaks Tooth, Injures Knee On Uneven Sidewalk; Man's Car Damaged Driving Over Sinkhole
  • 8/5/2023

A woman told police she was walking on a sidewalk at Coolidge Park around 10:50 a.m., and part of the concrete was shifted up about an inch. She said her toe caught the edge of the concrete and ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2023
Local Man Arrested In Home Invasion In Which He Was Shot
Local Man Arrested In Home Invasion In Which He Was Shot
  • 8/4/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Says Rude Man Told Her To Leave The Community Kitchen; RV Damages Canopy At Clarion Inn
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga Man Facing Charge Of Stabbing His Brother In The Neck; Punching Brother's Girlfriend
  • 8/4/2023
New School Facilities Plan To Be Unveiled Aug. 17; Dr. Robertson Cites School Consolidation Need
  • 8/4/2023
Opinion
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Fixing Chattanooga Traffic
  • 8/4/2023
Wages, Payroll And Deductions
  • 8/4/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/4/2023
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Mows Down Clovers With Shutout Win, 5-0
  • 8/5/2023
Tennessee State Amateur Returns To Chattanooga Golf And Country Club
Tennessee State Amateur Returns To Chattanooga Golf And Country Club
  • 8/5/2023
Vols Open Exhibition Tour Of Italy With 40-Point Triumph
Vols Open Exhibition Tour Of Italy With 40-Point Triumph
  • 8/5/2023
Veterans Beasley, Pili Anchor Vols Linebacker Crew
  • 8/5/2023
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
Dan Fleser: Coaching Continuity Is A Key For Football Vols
  • 8/5/2023
Happenings
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
  • 8/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Hugh Dorsey - Georgia Giant? (1871-1948)
  • 8/3/2023
Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 8/4/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/4/2023
Burks Annual Christmas Market And Quilt Show Set For Nov. 18
Burks Annual Christmas Market And Quilt Show Set For Nov. 18
  • 8/4/2023
Entertainment
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 8/4/2023
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes Departure: The Journey Tribute Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Opinion
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Fixing Chattanooga Traffic
  • 8/4/2023
Wages, Payroll And Deductions
  • 8/4/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Business
Thrive To Host 4th Annual State Of Freight Forum Aug. 11 In Collegedale
  • 8/4/2023
The Dixie Group Reports Increased Gross Profit Margin Over Same Quarter In 2022
  • 8/4/2023
Governor Lee Announces Leadership Transitions And Appointments In The Governor’s Office
  • 8/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
Over 28,000 Residents Get Free Internet Through HCS EdConnect
  • 8/5/2023
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/4/2023
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
  • 8/4/2023
Living Well
SPARC Water Day Gives Those With Disabilities Chance To Water Ski
  • 8/5/2023
Signal Centers Assists Families Seeking Child Care
  • 8/4/2023
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Annual Outdoor Baptism
  • 8/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Obituaries
Marjorie Major Franklin
  • 8/6/2023
Theron Douglas “Doug” Carter
Theron Douglas “Doug” Carter
  • 8/5/2023
Ann Elizabeth Dickson O’Connell
Ann Elizabeth Dickson O’Connell
  • 8/5/2023
Area Obituaries
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
  • 8/4/2023
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023