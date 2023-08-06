Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD
1718 JACKSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
354 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN, WALLACE BRENT
314 PEAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT PTR)
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONNER, BRIANNA DOREE
2812 MORGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANMORE, FRANCES L
855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
POSSESSION OF ISCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
1720 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
1710 S GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN
208 FARM LAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FARRAR, DANIEL ROSE
105 MALOY DR WINCHESTER, 30720
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DR Chattanooga, 374162429
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
8351 PETTY RD Chattanooga, 374213480
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C
207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, DIAMOND SIMONE
4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9FRADULENT USE OF CREDOT OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
4017 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN
1985 PELL ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ, GERARDO
,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
PHILLIPS, DWAYNE
3566 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122827
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERSON, MICHAEL EVAN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SILMON, GLORIA VANESSA LANE
330B KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
3375 WATER LEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND
300 NELSON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
THORNE, RENITA LAKISHA
3610 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, LASHUN Q
119 HALABEARD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FARRAR, DANIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9FRADULENT USE OF CREDOT OR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SILMON, GLORIA VANESSA LANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THORNE, RENITA LAKISHA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, LASHUN Q
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|