Slick Roads Cause 2 Truck Spills On Local Freeways

Slick, wet roads in Chattanooga contributed to two incidents on the interstates Sunday morning, keeping firefighters and the Special Operations Division busy.

At 7:39 a.m. on I-75N at the split, a tractor trailer wrecked and lost 200 gallons of diesel.

Then at 8:47 a.m. on I-24W at the top of the ridge cut, first responders found a jack-knifed tractor trailer that lost 150 gallons of diesel.

Hazmat specialists from the CFD responded on both calls and Tri-State Environmental came out to handle cleanup.