Slick Roads Cause 2 Truck Spills On Local Freeways

  Sunday, August 6, 2023
photo by CFD

Slick, wet roads in Chattanooga contributed to two incidents on the interstates Sunday morning, keeping firefighters and the Special Operations Division busy.

At 7:39 a.m. on I-75N at the split, a tractor trailer wrecked and lost 200 gallons of diesel.

Then at 8:47 a.m. on I-24W at the top of the ridge cut, first responders found a jack-knifed tractor trailer that lost 150 gallons of diesel.

Hazmat specialists from the CFD responded on both calls and Tri-State Environmental came out to handle cleanup.

photo by CFD
  • 8/6/2023
Police received an anonymous complaint concerning a disorder inside a room at the Clemons Hotel at 730 Chestnut St. Police found a man and woman who appeared to be in a romantic relationship

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD 1718 JACKSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION

A woman told police she was walking on a sidewalk at Coolidge Park around 10:50 a.m., and part of the concrete was shifted up about an inch. She said her toe caught the edge of the concrete and

  • 8/4/2023
  • 8/4/2023
  • 8/6/2023
  • 8/4/2023
  • 8/2/2023
  • 7/25/2023
  • 8/4/2023
  • 8/4/2023
