Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY

14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)



BUCHANAN, MICAH D

717 GLENN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CAR JACKING

ATEMPTED CAR JACKING

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST



CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE

1910 CAMDON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT

8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II WITH INTENT FO

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



CASTANEDA, DAVID ALFONSO

1441 WOODMONT LN NW APT #423 ATLANTA, 30318

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH

6427 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHUBB, JONONE DION

1206 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS

7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COX, LOGAN DAVID

1011 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DOMINGUEZ, ALEJANDRO

,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN

7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUSTMAN, RAY JOSHUA

18509 W JEFFERSON AVE CEDAR FORT, 87013

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA

1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN

8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN

3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, JOSEPH GARY

352 LUTHER OWENS RD CLAYTON, 30525

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN

6500 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE

124 BURNS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JOHNSON, MERCY NELL

2741 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LESTER, TONY LEE

291 CARRY ANN RD COPPER HILL, 37317

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



LUNA VALDEZ, MANUEL

650 MOONLIT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA

3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCLEMORE, LINORA DEASIA

2908 CURTS STREET CHSATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD

9120 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS

COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM



PARKER, ALYCE RENEE

9214 DLLAS HOLLOW RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARPAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICKETT, ANDREW ZANE1505 PERRYS MILL ROAD PINE MOUNTAIN, 31822Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLQUARLES, OLIVIA BELLE3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE4919 COURT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSEISAN, CAMERON1002 WREN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMPSON, AMANDA MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTATUM, JACK OWEN602 COURTNEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL4005 MANGO AVE TAMPA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: