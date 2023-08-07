Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY
14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
BUCHANAN, MICAH D
717 GLENN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING
ATEMPTED CAR JACKING
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
1910 CAMDON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT
8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II WITH INTENT FO
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CASTANEDA, DAVID ALFONSO
1441 WOODMONT LN NW APT #423 ATLANTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH
6427 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHUBB, JONONE DION
1206 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COX, LOGAN DAVID
1011 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOMINGUEZ, ALEJANDRO
,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUSTMAN, RAY JOSHUA
18509 W JEFFERSON AVE CEDAR FORT, 87013
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, JOSEPH GARY
352 LUTHER OWENS RD CLAYTON, 30525
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
6500 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE
124 BURNS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JOHNSON, MERCY NELL
2741 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LESTER, TONY LEE
291 CARRY ANN RD COPPER HILL, 37317
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
LUNA VALDEZ, MANUEL
650 MOONLIT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLEMORE, LINORA DEASIA
2908 CURTS STREET CHSATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
9120 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM
PARKER, ALYCE RENEE
9214 DLLAS HOLLOW RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN
11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICKETT, ANDREW ZANE
1505 PERRYS MILL ROAD PINE MOUNTAIN, 31822
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
QUARLES, OLIVIA BELLE
3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
4919 COURT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEISAN, CAMERON
1002 WREN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPSON, AMANDA MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TATUM, JACK OWEN
602 COURTNEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL
4005 MANGO AVE TAMPA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, LARRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/29/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
|
|BUCHANAN, MICAH D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- ATEMPTED CAR JACKING
- RESISTING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- RAPE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CASTANEDA, DAVID ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHUBB, JONONE DION
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DOMINGUEZ, ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DUSTMAN, RAY JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JOHNSON, MERCY NELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LUNA VALDEZ, MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARKS, RIDGE B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCLEMORE, LINORA DEASIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
- COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM
|
|PARKER, ALYCE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/25/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|QUARLES, OLIVIA BELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
|
|TATUM, JACK OWEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|YOUNG, CARLOS CLAUDELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
|