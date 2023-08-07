Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

COX, LOGAN DAVID 
1011 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN 
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN 
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, JOSEPH GARY 
352 LUTHER OWENS RD CLAYTON, 30525 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE 
124 BURNS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LESTER, TONY LEE 
291 CARRY ANN RD COPPER HILL, 37317 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN 
11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICKETT, ANDREW ZANE 
1505 PERRYS MILL ROAD PINE MOUNTAIN, 31822 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE 
4919 COURT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEISAN, CAMERON 
1002 WREN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY 
1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL 
4005 MANGO AVE TAMPA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, LARRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/29/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
BUCHANAN, MICAH D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • ATEMPTED CAR JACKING
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • RAPE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CASTANEDA, DAVID ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHUBB, JONONE DION
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOMINGUEZ, ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DUSTMAN, RAY JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JOHNSON, MERCY NELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LUNA VALDEZ, MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARKS, RIDGE B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCLEMORE, LINORA DEASIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM
PARKER, ALYCE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/25/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUARLES, OLIVIA BELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMPSON, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
TATUM, JACK OWEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
YOUNG, CARLOS CLAUDELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
