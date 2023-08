Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 31-Aug. 6:

SPRAYBERRY JEFFERY DANIEL W/M 43 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

SMITH ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 38 MISD OFFICER LEAMON HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALLACE KLAY DALTON W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

DANIELS AKEEM LAMONT B/M 37 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

FLEETWOOD ROBERT JUNIOR B/M 61 -- OFFICER TEMPLETON RETURNED FROM HOSPITAL

AUSTIN ANTONIO EMANUEL-EUGENE B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF MARIJUANA, POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

FOSTER MARTENE CHEMERE B/F 42 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA

BRYANT FRANCIS EARL W/M 75 MISD OFFICER MILLER MAINTAINING A DISORDERLY HOUSEHOLD

CLINE ALICIA FAYE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

LILLY KEVIN MICHAEL W/M 43 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

PETERSON NATHAN ANDERS W/M 27 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

HARDIN MATTHEW DAVID W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

GILLIAM STEPHEN JAMES W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG TERRORISTIC THREATS, BATTERY

OLIVER SHIANNE MCKINSEY W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

KIDWELL JAMISON SHANE W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

RAY AMSLEIGH ABIGAIL W/F 24 FELONY GIBSON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BIGHAM JEREMY WADE W/M 30 -- DTF HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE W/M -- FELONY OFFICER PERRY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY

WRIGHT GREGORY TAYLOR W/M 36 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

YANCEY GAVAYN TAYLOR W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LEO, FTA x2

GOMEZ SARAH KIRBY W/F 44 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, SPEEDING

DEASON CHIRSTOPHER BRIAN W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

GUPTON RICKY RAY W/M 28 MISD OFFICER HEAD VIOLATION OF TPO

QUARLES LAVINA TALLEY W/F 58 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA- NON FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

HOGUE JEREMY RAY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER HOUSER PUI

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD DISORDERLY CONDUCT, ABUSE, NEGLECT, OR EXPLOTATION OF A ELDER

WATTS SANDRA DARLENE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER HINCH TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

CARCAMO-TORRES ANA ESTELA H/F 40 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WIHTOUT A LICENSE, SPEEDING

CLARK JAMES YVON B/M 64 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

THOMAS CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 43 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON PUI, SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

NICHOLS II DONALD EUGENE W/M 60 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

STRICKLAND TERRY WAYNE W/M 43 MISD OFFICER RIGGS SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

HERNANDEZ JOSHUA AIDEN W/M 19 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DUI- UNDER THE AGE OF 21, FAILURE TO MAINTAN LANE

WATKINS KASEY JUNE W/F 28 FELONY DIETRICH PROBATION VIOLATION

ANGLIN WHITNEY NICOLE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

FOSTER JULIE-MAE KATHERINE W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

WILLINGHAM MARLE PATTERSON W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

PAINTER SHERRY JOLENE W/F 57 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

MAULDIN MISTY DAWN W/F 46 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

BAKER CASEY ADAM W/M 30 FELONY RAMIREZ PROBATION VIOLATION

HARPER LISA JEAN W/F 60 MISD OFFICER FOUTS FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

PARLETT MATTHEW RYAN W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER VAN DYKE THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

PETET DUSTIN DAVID W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH

MURPHY ANGELA NICHOLE W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POESSESION OF METH, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSEHALL SARAH FRANCES W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HICKS DONNY DEWAYNE W/M 47 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

PYBURN CHRISTINA BURTON W/F 35 MISD OFFICER FOUTS GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LEO, P.U.I

KYLE HOWARD LOWELL W/M 68 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

JOHNSON QUINTON LEE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

UPSHAW ROGER WILLIAM B/M 61 FELONY OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

ALFREY TAD JEREMY W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA (F), FTA (M)

EVANS CHARLES LEROY W/M 41 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

BURNHAM KENNETH WESLEY W/M 50 MISD OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

MASSENGALE CRYSTAL ELAINE W/F 42 MISD OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

PANKEY ERIC DWANE W/M 36 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, NO SEAT BELT

DURHAM DONALD EUGENE W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER HOPKINS CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

HEMBREE BRYAN KEITH W/M 51 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE.

TATUM ISAAC WALKER B/M 24 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI- ALCOHOL, SPEEDING

KELLY DAKARI EUGENE B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, DUI- DRUGS

WELLS ASHLEY ANN W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-LESS THAN AN OUNCE, POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD, FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE.

BANKSTON PEAIRRE DEVON B/M 40 MISD OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE BATTERY, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MCDANIEL JAMISON LEE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BOTTS RANDALL EUGENE W/M 64 MISD OFFICER GALYON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPENCER MALLORY DENISE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER MATTESON DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 40 FELONY OFFICER MATTESON FAILURE TO APPEAR- FELONY

BROWN MADISON BRYANN W/F 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21

BAGLEY ELIZABETH MARIE W/F 18 MISD OFFICER THOMASON OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL OF PERSON UNDER 21

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JONES MATTHEW DYLAN W/M 29 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE (FELONY), HINDERING 911 CALL

ALLEN JR. LESLIE DEWAYNE B/M 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI COMBO- DRUGS AND ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE, DRIVING WITH NO INSURANCE.

NORRIS JOSHUA EUGENE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, TAIL LIGHT VIOLATION, DRIVING WITH NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE.

GILLIAM STEPHEN JAMES W/M 55 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, DUI- ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

YEARWOOD JARED ALLEN W/M 21 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING.

BLEVINS PRESLEY BROOKE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS LOITERING AND PROWLING

RODRIGUEZ JOSE RAMON H/M 52 MISD OFFICER PARRISH HIT AND RUN, DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING WITH NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS.

CARROLL JEREMY KEITH W/M 43 MISD OFFICER FAULKNER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

BROWN MAENIKI LEVI B/M 19 MISD OFFICER GALYON CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FAMILY VIOLENCE ACT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PAQUE ISEAIL H/M 39 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE), WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS.

URBIETA MARIO OLIVERA H/M 22 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE), WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS.