Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Alternate Version)b. 2023-0086 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2706 Dodds Avenue, 2767 East 28th Street, and an unaddressed parcel in the 2700 block of East 28th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)POLICEc. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Section 16-59 through 16-66 relative to the Police Advisory and Review Committee, by instituting a moratorium on the application of Sections 16-59 through 16-66 of City Code, for a period beginning immediately from the effective date of this ordinance up to and including October 29, 2023. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley and Councilman Henderson)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-303(22), relative to the General Pension Plan.PLANNINGb. 2021-0213 PBD Development, GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift Conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Tabled from 03-08-2022)2021-0213 PBD Development, GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift Conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)c. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023 & 07-25-2023)2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73 Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73 Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone for the R-1 Residential Zoned areas of Parcels 146L-G-009 through 011. (Staff Version)2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73 Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Sections 38-2, 38-36, 38-432, 38-436, and 38-568, relative to Short-Term Vacation Rental Certificates.VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $35,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Olivet Baptist Church for continuation and expansion of the Impact Now OBC Program, which provides underserved youth with opportunities to become successful members of the community through vocational training, mentorship, focused education, and further life skills training. (District 1)MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Chip Baker to the Metropolitan Airport Authority for a term beginning on August 9, 2023, and ending on August 8, 2026.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Harriette Stokes to the Metropolitan Airport Authority for a term beginning on February 16, 2023, and ending on February 15, 2026.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Reginald Jordan to the Stormwater Regulations Board for a term beginning on August 9, 2023, and ending on August 8, 2026.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Lee Helena to the Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on August 9, 2023, and ending on August 8, 2026.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Cynthia Coleman to the Passenger Vehicle-for-Hire Board for a term beginning on August 9, 2023, and ending on August 8, 2026.PLANNINGg. 2023-0101 Vinod Javer and Mabesh Patel (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 2510, 2512, and 2514 Will Kelley Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2023-0108 Pratt Land Development Company (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located in the 500 block of Double Play Drive, the 500 and 600 blocks of Sliding Home Run, and the 8000 and 8100 blocks of Slugger Way. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. A resolution supporting the Hamilton County and City of Chattanooga joint application for the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program grant from the United States Department of Transportation to plan for increased transportation infrastructure resilience, and if awarded, the grant will be at no cost to the City of Chattanooga.PUBLIC WORKSTransportationj. 