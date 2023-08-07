County Schools Cancel Rest Of School Day Due To Weather Threats; Tornado Watch In Effect Until 7 PM

Hamilton County Schools cancelled all activities at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day due to weather threats.

This includes professional development, school age child care, athletic activities, central office, and school employees, officials said.

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Watch was in effect for a wide area, including Hamilton County, until 7 p.m.

The following locations are closed or have limited access, according to City Public Works at 2:26 p.m.

New incidents:

Tennessee Ave at Broad Street

Intersection of Market and Main Street

Riverside Drive at Wilcox Blvd

E 38th at 12th Ave

Market Street at E 20th Street

511 Central Ave (wires down)

205 Hillside Drive

3100 E 41st Street (flooding)

36 S Germantown Road (wires down)

Old Ringgold Road at E Main Street

Old Ringgold Road at Ryan Street

W 37th Street at Alton Park Blvd (wires down)

6120 Shallowford Road

Lee Highway at Hickory Valley Road

6218 Wimberly Drive

Officials said:

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as sporadic storms are expected to continue into the evening. Use extreme caution.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525





Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines

The local weather report for Monday says:

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Temperature falling to around 84 by 5pm. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.