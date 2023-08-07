Latest Headlines

County Schools Cancel Rest Of School Day Due To Weather Threats; Tornado Watch In Effect Until 7 PM

  • Monday, August 7, 2023

Hamilton County Schools cancelled all activities at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day due to weather threats.

This includes professional development, school age child care, athletic activities, central office, and school employees, officials said.

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Watch was in effect for a wide area, including Hamilton County, until 7 p.m.

The following locations are closed or have limited access, according to City Public Works at 2:26 p.m.

New incidents:

  • Tennessee Ave at Broad Street
  • Intersection of Market and Main Street
  • Riverside Drive at Wilcox Blvd
  • E 38th at 12th Ave
  • Market Street at E 20th Street
  • 511 Central Ave (wires down)
  • 205 Hillside Drive
  • 3100 E 41st Street (flooding)
  • 36 S Germantown Road (wires down)
  • Old Ringgold Road at E Main Street
  • Old Ringgold Road at Ryan Street
  • W 37th Street at Alton Park Blvd (wires down)
  • 6120 Shallowford Road
  • Lee Highway at Hickory Valley Road
  • 6218 Wimberly Drive
Officials said:

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as sporadic storms are expected to continue into the evening. Use extreme caution.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines
 
 The local weather report for Monday says:
 
This Afternoon
Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Temperature falling to around 84 by 5pm. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
