Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LARRY DEAN

379 NEAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30738

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BASS, CHARLES TERRA

6770 BUFFINGTON RD UNION CITY, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

302 DUNLAP AVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 30706

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH



BLANTON, SHELLEY MESHELL

516 SILVER OAK DRIVE DALLAS, 30012

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONDS, DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, RONNIE LEE

1204 POPLAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BUCHANAN, JASON LEE

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE

7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

6316 Walden Ave Chattanooga, 374212328

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FLETCHER, JOHN C

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD

129 FRONTEIR TRL APT A DALTON,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING



FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE

3604 HIGHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY

1410 MACK SMITH RD ROOM 1112 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HICKMAN, JAMES ANTHONY

3520 VALLEYVILLE HWY SEQUACHIE, 37321

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN

2242 E.26TH ST APT 155 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS

3116 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON

66 SPERINGER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HURT, GREGORY SHANE

7328 MIDFIELD DR Chattanooga, 374211454

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ

1020 WEST 27TH ST APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA

410 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, DONNIE EUGENE

1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



BASS, CHARLES TERRA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH BLANTON, SHELLEY MESHELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, RONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUCHANAN, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/20/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, STREATER RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FLETCHER, JOHN C

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/03/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/18/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HODGE, WILLIAM D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/09/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGGINS, LAWRENCE AVERY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HURT, GREGORY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/12/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DONNIE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/11/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/12/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KLIMP, ANNA MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS KLIMP, KENDALL GRACE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAMB, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEON, ANDRE GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD LITZ, BILLIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MAROON, BRYAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, MAFIA M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY MCNABB, JOHNNY Q

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/27/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PASTRANA, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (FETUS)

ASSAULT POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA) ROBERTS, SHAMERRIA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY SEISAN, CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SKILES, ALISON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION SMITH, AMBER JEWEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TOLAN, DAMON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WARD, KIMBERLY ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITE, SAMUEL ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/21/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ISIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE2000 E 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KLIMP, ANNA MCKENZIE3 CANARY LANE ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSKLIMP, KENDALL GRACE3 CANARY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFAILURE TO APPEARLAMB, ROBERT AUSTINHOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEON, ANDRE GABRIEL66 NORTH SHADY OAKS DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDLITZ, BILLIE ANNE6713 RAMSEY TOWN RD Harrison, 373416938Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMAVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMILIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL2131 ROGERS ROSSVILLE, 37302Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMAROON, BRYAN ANDREW7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARSHALL, MAFIA M249 WATER ST CHATTANOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMCNABB, JOHNNY Q3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER507 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPASTRANA, JUANUNKONW CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYPAYNE, GLEN EDWARD2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (FETUS)ASSAULTPOSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE1604 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL6907 Knollcrest Dr Harrison, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE189 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTS, SHAMERRIA MONIQUE209 CROLL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYSEISAN, CAMERON1002 WREN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYFALSE IMPRISONMENTVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERAGGRAVATED BURGLARYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSKILES, ALISON LYNN9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSMITH, AMBER JEWEL3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY2243 EAST 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTOLAN, DAMON EUGENE1899 37ST ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTONEY, JASMINE MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWARD, KIMBERLY ANN3739 SOFT GERMTOWN CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, SAMUEL ISAIAH655 WOLLEN STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WRIGHT, EVERETT LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, CARLOS CLAUDELL712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY