Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BASS, CHARLES TERRA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
|
|BLANTON, SHELLEY MESHELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BUCHANAN, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, STREATER RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|FLETCHER, JOHN C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
|
|FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKMAN, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HODGE, WILLIAM D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/09/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGGINS, LAWRENCE AVERY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HURT, GREGORY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, DONNIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/11/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KLIMP, ANNA MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|KLIMP, KENDALL GRACE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LAMB, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEON, ANDRE GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|LITZ, BILLIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
|
|LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAROON, BRYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSHALL, MAFIA M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|MCNABB, JOHNNY Q
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PASTRANA, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (FETUS)
- ASSAULT
|
|POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
|
|ROBERTS, SHAMERRIA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SEISAN, CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SKILES, ALISON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SMITH, AMBER JEWEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/09/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOLAN, DAMON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, SAMUEL ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|