Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LARRY DEAN 
379 NEAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BASS, CHARLES TERRA 
6770 BUFFINGTON RD UNION CITY, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON 
302 DUNLAP AVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 30706 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 
2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

BLANTON, SHELLEY MESHELL 
516 SILVER OAK DRIVE DALLAS, 30012 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONDS, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, RONNIE LEE 
1204 POPLAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUCHANAN, JASON LEE 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE 
7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL 
6316 Walden Ave Chattanooga, 374212328 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FLETCHER, JOHN C 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD 
129 FRONTEIR TRL APT A DALTON, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING

FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE 
3604 HIGHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY 
1410 MACK SMITH RD ROOM 1112 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN 
6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, JAMES ANTHONY 
3520 VALLEYVILLE HWY SEQUACHIE, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN 
2242 E.26TH ST APT 155 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS 
3116 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON 
66 SPERINGER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HURT, GREGORY SHANE 
7328 MIDFIELD DR Chattanooga, 374211454 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ 
1020 WEST 27TH ST APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA 
410 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DONNIE EUGENE 
1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE 
2000 E 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KLIMP, ANNA MCKENZIE 
3 CANARY LANE ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

KLIMP, KENDALL GRACE 
3 CANARY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LAMB, ROBERT AUSTIN 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEON, ANDRE GABRIEL 
66 NORTH SHADY OAKS DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

LITZ, BILLIE ANNE 
6713 RAMSEY TOWN RD Harrison, 373416938 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL 
2131 ROGERS ROSSVILLE, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAROON, BRYAN ANDREW 
7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, MAFIA M 
249 WATER ST CHATTANOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MCNABB, JOHNNY Q 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER 
507 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE 
1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PASTRANA, JUAN 
UNKONW CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD 
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE 
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (FETUS)
ASSAULT

POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE 
1604 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL 
6907 Knollcrest Dr Harrison, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE 
189 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, SHAMERRIA MONIQUE 
209 CROLL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

SEISAN, CAMERON 
1002 WREN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SKILES, ALISON LYNN 
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SMITH, AMBER JEWEL 
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY 
2243 EAST 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TOLAN, DAMON EUGENE 
1899 37ST ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WARD, KIMBERLY ANN 
3739 SOFT GERMTOWN CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD 
4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, SAMUEL ISAIAH 
655 WOLLEN STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CARLOS CLAUDELL 
712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

