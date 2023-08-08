Woman, 38, Stabbed Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning

Chattanooga Police found an unresponsive woman who had been stabbed several times when they responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Oakwood Drive at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday.



Preliminary investigation indicates the 38-year-old woman was stabbed after an argument with an unknown man at another location, drove away and made it to the apartment complex before passing out and wrecking the vehicle.

First responders took her to the hospital and consider her wounds to be life threatening.



There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.