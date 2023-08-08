Man Who Earlier Stole Ambulance And Led Police On Chase Is Charged With Putting Lighter Fluid On Wife

A man police say stole an ambulance at Winchester, Tn., then led law enforcement on a chase down I-24 that ended in a brief standoff, is now facing charges in Chattanooga for allegedly assaulting his wife. The assault included dousing her legs with lighter fluid, police said.

Cameron Seisan, 39, of Wren Circle, is charged with aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and violation of a protective order.

The wife said she had agreed to go to a cabin with him on Monday - two days after he had been charged in connection with pushing her through a door.

She said he told her he had a paper from jail that he wanted to go over with her and talk about. She said initially he was very calm and seemed normal, then he became fixated on her "fixing her posture."

She said he made her sit on a couch, while forcing her to look up at the ceiling. Then he slapped her and later grabbed her by the hair as well as biting her and continually hitting her in the head.

She said he several times asked her what her level of anxiety was from 1-10 and she said it was 10.

She said she was able to get away, run to a neighboring cabin and knock on the door. There was a barbeque grill on the porch. She said her husband caught up with and sprayed lighter fluid on her legs. She said he then grabbed a lighter and made her fear that he was going to set her on fire.

She said three females finally opened the door, and she ran back to their cabin when he began yelling at the women.

She said she got her car keys, drove to a nearby gas station, and called police.

Family members then took her to the hospital.

Police said the wife had a shoe mark on her left shoulder as well as some scrapes and bruising on her body. There were red marks on the back of her head, and her face was swollen where she said she was hit in the face with a closed fist.

In the earlier incident that happened July 18, police said Seisen held officers at bay for a brief time with a pistol in Marion County.

Authorities initially said they did not know how Seisen had been able to gain access to the ambulance.

